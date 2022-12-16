A local holiday favorite for all dog lovers returns for its ninth year! “Biscuits with Santa,” a free event sponsored by Rub a Dub Dub Dog Grooming and Spa, 3234 Illinois Road, will welcome dogs, their family, and friends for a jolly time with Santa Claus on Saturday, December 17 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Rub A Dub will snap adorable photos with Santa and furry friends and then people can browse the retail center full of new and unique gifts any Rover or Daisy would like to find under their tree on Christmas morning. Gift cards are also available.

“Rub a Dub Dub is thrilled to offer this event for its ninth year. It’s our way of giving back to our community who has supported us throughout the year. We love to see the families who have grown and those who have added new pets. We look forward to welcoming everyone,” said Rub a Dub Dub’s owner, Tim Jones.

Rub A Dub Dub Dog Grooming and Spa is open 7 days a week from 8am to 9pm. For more information, go to www.rubadubdub.club or call 260-312-1649