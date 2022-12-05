ACRES Hosts Winter Photo Contest

ACRES Land Trust is hosting a winter photo contest to get people outside and feeling inspired about nature this season.

This lovely bunch of volunteers joined the annual cleanup at Orion Woods! This closed preserve protects 30 acres in Allen County.

ACRES permanently protects over 7,300 acres of land in northeast Indiana, southern Michigan and northwest Ohio. The nonprofit offers more than 40 miles of trails where visitors can discover waterfalls, hidden canyons and forests with towering 200-year-old trees. The winter photo contest challenges photographers of all skill levels to capture images that inspire people to value, appreciate and support these natural areas.

Photos must be taken in an ACRES preserve between November 1, 2022 and January 13, 2023. Photographers must follow all preserve rules including staying on the trail and no drone photography.

ACRES will select one winner for each of the following categories: Wildlife, People on Preserves, Selfie, Landscape and Macro.

Winners will receive a gift bundle, including a one-year ACRES membership, ACRES Trail Guide, a sweatshirt and a camp mug.

To read complete contest guidelines and learn how to enter, visit acreslandtrust.org/photocontest

ACRES Land Trust is a member-supported nonprofit organization that protects over 7,300 acres of natural and working land in northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio and southern Michigan. More than 2,000 ACRES members make it possible to keep these places protected forever and offer trails for free public use. Learn more at acreslandtrust.org