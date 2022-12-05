ACPL & Botanical Conservatory Announce “Happy Smallidays”

The Allen County Public Library is partnering with the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory to offer free admission to “Happy Smallidays”, a new exhibit inspired by a children’s book of the same name. The recently published book by local author, Talitha Shipman, tells the story of how it feels to be very small when the plans, events, and celebrations around you are very big. Shipman also illustrated the book.

The partnership includes the donation of twenty copies of “Happy Smallidays” to the Allen County Public Library’s collection. Any ACPL patrons who borrow one of the Library’s copies and bring it along to the Botanical Conservatory will receive complimentary admission for up to four people. The promotion and exhibit will run November 19 through Jan. 8, 2023.

“The ACPL is excited to partner with the Botanical Conservatory to bring both the ‘Happy Smallidays’ book and exhibit to our Library patrons,” said ACPL Director of Community Partnerships and Programs Beth Boatright. “The holidays are the perfect time to celebrate with our families, enjoy great books, and connect with all that Allen County has to offer.”

The books are part of the ACPL collection and available for checkout immediately with an ACPL library card. Cardholders can place a hold and pick up the book at a branch near them when the hold is ready. The book will also be available for purchase at the Botanical Conservatory. Only the ACPL copies include the free admission promotion.

“We’re pleased to turn Talitha’s touching story into a Botanical Conservatory experience for the holiday season,” said Nate Cardelli, manager of the Botanical Conservatory. “And working with the Library to help promote it made perfect sense. It’s magical to see everything come together for our community.”

For more information about the Botanical Conservatory’s exhibit, visit botanicalconservatory.org. To check out or place a hold on Happy Smallidays, search the ACPL catalogue at acpl.info