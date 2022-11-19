Thanksgiving Events & Worship

PEACE EVANGELICAL

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.PeaceLutheranfw.org

4900 Fairfield Ave.

Fort Wayne, IN 46807

(260) 744-3869

Worship Times:

Sun. 9a

Wed. 6:30p

Bible Class

Sun. 10:30a

. . .

HOLIDAY SERVICE TIMES

Wednesday, Nov 23 – Thanksgiving Eve, 6:30pm with communion

Sunday, Nov 27 – Advent begins

Sunday, Dec 18 – special service time of 10am for Preschool service, no communion

Saturday, Dec 24 – Christmas Eve 6:30pm with communion

Sunday, Dec 25 – Christmas Day, 9:00am with communion

Sunday, Dec 31 – New Year’s Eve, 6:30pm with communion

There will be no midweek services on Wednesday Dec 21 and 28

. . .

EXERCISE CLASSES

When: Chair Yoga Mon & Fri 11am; Cardio Tone Mon 5pm/Thur 6pm; Yoga Tue 6pm beginning Sept 6

Where: Sharing Peace Cafe

Cost: $5 per session

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

HOLY SCRIPTURE

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.HolyScriptureFW.org

8811 Kinnerk Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 478-1717

Worship Times:

Every Sun. 9:30a

Adult & Children

Bible Studies 11a

Services are lived streamed. Available on website and Facebook.

. . .

SERVICE STREAMED LIVE

View on Facebook or website.

Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717. Website: holyscripturefw.org

. . .

THANKSGIVING EVE SERVICE

When: Wednesday November 23rd, 7PM

Why: To Praise and thank God for our many blessings.

Add’l: Services are live streamed. Available on website or Facebook.

Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717 Website holyscripturefw.org Email holyscripturefw@gmail.com

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BETHANY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.BethanyLC.org

2435 Engle Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-0713

Worship Times:

Sun. 9:30a

10:45a Bible Class

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

AVALON CHURCH

www.AvalonMC.com

1212 Lower Huntington Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-1531

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am & 10:30am

9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)

10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)

. . .

JINGLE JAM: THE BIG GIVE FAMILY CHRISTMAS EVENT

When: December 2, 6 PM

Where: Avalon Church 1212 Lower Huntington Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46819

Why: Celebrate Christmas

Add’l: Jingle Jam: The Big Give Family Christmas Event We are hosting an event for your family to experience Christmas together, where you’ll sing songs, play exciting games, laugh until your sides hurt, and hear the Christmas story told in a way that engages ever age. We truly cannot wait to experience Jingle Jam: The Big Give with you December 2 at 6 PM. This event is free and open to the community.

Cost: Free

Contact: 260-747-1531

. . .

CELEBRATE RECOVERY

When: Every Wednesday 7-9pm

Where: 1500 Lower Huntington Rd.

Add’l: All are welcome to this faith based, confidential, recovery program that will help you overcome your hurts, habits, or hangups.

Cost: Free

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MOUNT CALVARY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.mtcfw.org

1819 Reservation Drive

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-4121

Worship Times:

Worship Sundays 9:30am

Bible Study Sundays 10:45am

. . .

CHILD CARE & PRESCHOOL

When: Open 6-6, Monday through Friday

Where: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Dr. 46819

Add’l: Infants through age 5. Before/After School Care.

Contact: 747-4121 x1

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.ossianumc.org

201 W. Mill Street

Ossian, IN 46777

(260) 622-4326

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare

10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School

Pastor: Rev. David Herr

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.WaynedaleUMC.com

2501 Church Street

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-7424

Worship Times:

Sunday 9:45 a.m.

Sunday School following 9:45 a.m. service

Weekday Preschool

Ages 2-5 (Sept-May)

. . .

ADVENT AT WUMC

When: 4 Sundays beginning Nov 27 at 9:30am worship

Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church, 2501 Church St, Fort Wayne, IN 46809

Who: Everyone welcome

Why: Preparing for the birth of the Savior, Jesus Christ

Add’l: The Christmas Season begins Sunday, Nov 27, 9:45am Worship Service, at Waynedale UMC: The 4 Sundays of Advent will explore the “Lasting Christmas Gifts: Giving gifts that will not break, rust, or wither”. On all 4 Sundays, there will be live Christmas music along with a seasonal slide show from 9:30 – 9:45am, immediately before worship. Sunday, December 4, the Cantata “Follow the Star, Follow the King – The journey from darkness to light” will be performed by the Chancel Choir.

Cost: FREE

Contact: The Church Office at 260-747-7424

. . .

CHRISTMAS EVE AND CHRISTMAS MORNING

When: 7pm, December 24 and 9:45am December 25

Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church, 2501 Church St, Fort Wayne, IN 46809

Who: Everyone welcome

Why: Celebrating the birth of the Saviour, Jesus Christ

Add’l: Saturday, Dec 24 at 7pm, the Christmas Eve Worship Service will include candle lighting, music, handbells, and Scripture. Join in the celebration of the Savior.

Cost: FREE

Contact: The Church Office at 260-747-7424

. . .

FOOD BANK

When: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, 9 am- 11 am

Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church, 2501 Church St, Fort Wayne, IN 46809 (Door 1)

Why: For those who need help with food

Add’l: May come from anywhere every 29 days. No ID necessary.

Cost: Free

Contact: The Church Office at 260-747-7424

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .