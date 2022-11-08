Salamonie Lake’s Senior Monday Luncheon

The monthly Salamonie Senior Monday Luncheon will be held at noon, Nov. 7, at Salamonie Lake’s Interpretive Center. Anyone age 50 or older is welcome to attend.

Retired Saint Francis professor Larry “Doc” Wiedman has been a woodcarver for over 40 years. Trained as a marine biologist and paleontologist, he brings a unique perspective to the critters and natural objects he creates.

The program begins with a carry-in meal at noon. Guests should bring a side dish to share, a beverage and their own table service. The main dish, Chicken noodle soup, is provided by Friends of the Upper Wabash Interpretive Services. A donation will be accepted to help defray costs.

Seating is limited. Reservations may be made by calling (260) 468-2127.

Upper Wabash Interpretive Services is located at 3691 New Holland Road, Andrews, 46702.