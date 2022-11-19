November 18, 2022 – Local Ads

WANTED:

LEGAL ASSISTANT/RECEPTIONIST

No Experience Required – Must Have Strong Phone Skills & Be A Fast Learner Part Time To Possible Full Time For The Right Candidate. Experience With Microsoft Word Helpful. Must Be A Fast Learner & Reliable. Call 260-888-9256 Or Email Resume To Cindy@Swearingenelderlaw.Com

FALL CLEANUP

Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653

7TH ANNUAL

HOLIDAY BAZAAR

American Legion Auxiliary Unit #241

Saturday November 19th

9:00 a.m. – 3 p.m.

7605 Bluffton Rd. Tables $15.00 Reservations: 431-7183, 747-7851

Proceeds: Veterans, Local Charities

Lots of unique items

Public Welcome!

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

LOCAL HONEY

Our honey is raw, local (from Fort Wayne & Waynedale Hives) and packed with pollen and nutrients from the area.

Honey is a great natural sweetener and sugar replacement.

It is also said to help with seasonal allergies.

Order Online At SouthwestHoney.com

RN TOENAIL TRIMMING

Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.

– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.

Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

Ken Sorg, RN

Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC

5800 Fairfield Avenue Suite 117 Fort Wayne

WAYNE H.S. SEEKING ATHLETIC HALL OF FAME NOMINATIONS

The Wayne High School Athletic Department is accepting applications for their Athletic Hall of Fame. Requirements for nominating individuals are on the website. Nomination forms can be downloaded at www.waynegenerals.org or stopping by the athletic office at Wayne High School. Applications must be received prior to December 2nd, 2022. Please send nominations via fax at 260-467-6491 or via email at gary.raber@fwcs.k12.in.us If you have further questions please contact Gary Raber at 467-6432

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.