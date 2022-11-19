November 18, 2022 – Local Ads
WANTED:
LEGAL ASSISTANT/RECEPTIONIST
No Experience Required – Must Have Strong Phone Skills & Be A Fast Learner Part Time To Possible Full Time For The Right Candidate. Experience With Microsoft Word Helpful. Must Be A Fast Learner & Reliable. Call 260-888-9256 Or Email Resume To Cindy@Swearingenelderlaw.Com
FALL CLEANUP
Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653
7TH ANNUAL
HOLIDAY BAZAAR
American Legion Auxiliary Unit #241
Saturday November 19th
9:00 a.m. – 3 p.m.
7605 Bluffton Rd. Tables $15.00 Reservations: 431-7183, 747-7851
Proceeds: Veterans, Local Charities
Lots of unique items
Public Welcome!
HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
LOCAL HONEY
Our honey is raw, local (from Fort Wayne & Waynedale Hives) and packed with pollen and nutrients from the area.
Honey is a great natural sweetener and sugar replacement.
It is also said to help with seasonal allergies.
Order Online At SouthwestHoney.com
RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue Suite 117 Fort Wayne
WAYNE H.S. SEEKING ATHLETIC HALL OF FAME NOMINATIONS
The Wayne High School Athletic Department is accepting applications for their Athletic Hall of Fame. Requirements for nominating individuals are on the website. Nomination forms can be downloaded at www.waynegenerals.org or stopping by the athletic office at Wayne High School. Applications must be received prior to December 2nd, 2022. Please send nominations via fax at 260-467-6491 or via email at gary.raber@fwcs.k12.in.us If you have further questions please contact Gary Raber at 467-6432
HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
