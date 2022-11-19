Cinema Center Launches Campaign For New Projector

Just in time for the holidays, a local nonprofit is asking the community for a generous gift. Fort Wayne Cinema Center has launched a fundraising campaign to raise $41,000 by February to purchase a new laser projector for its 126-seat arthouse theater in downtown Fort Wayne.

The theater’s current bulb projector is nearly 10 years old and has already exceeded its life expectancy, as parts become harder and harder to find. According to Executive Director, Art Herbig, a new bulb-less laser projector will last longer, require less maintenance, and produce a more brilliant image.

“The projector is something we gather around,” said Herbig. “It’s an integral part of this communal experience we call Cinema Center.”

Cinema Center launched its “Greenlight Our Future” fundraising campaign during its recent Hobnobben Film Festival, October 13-16, and immediately brought in over $5,000 in donations. “We still have a long way to go,” said Herbig.

Associate Executive Director, Alix Watson, said, “The new, next-generation laser technology will allow Cinema Center to lead the way in terms of quality and provide the best moviegoing experiences.” She continued, “It’s an honor to be stewards of an organization that’s been in Fort Wayne since 1976.”

Donations to Cinema Center’s Laser Projector Campaign can be made at cinemacenter.org/donate. A new projector will allow Cinema Center to continue providing the community with unique film-related offerings, such as the Hobnobben Film Festival, post-film discussion panels and Q&As, filmmaker panels and Q&As, and a wide array of independent, foreign, documentary, and Indiana-made films.

Cinema Center is Fort Wayne’s center for film, providing unique opportunities to explore the world through the art of film. All films are shown at 437 E. Berry Street, in the Hall Community Arts Center, a part of the arts campus in downtown Fort Wayne.