Nancy Brickley For Allen County Council

I have been putting ads in the Waynedale News for many years for my business, Nancy’s Insurance Service. I am now running for County Council District 4. I am running because I think more women should be involved in government and making decisions. I’m not always happy with what’s going on in the world, but I want to help solve our problems not just complain.

I believe I have the education (MBA) and experience from successfully running my own business to help our county develop a healthy budget. I will help make sure our tax dollars are spent wisely.

I think governing well demands a certain skill set and I believe I have those skills through living, working, and having raised a family.

So, I hope you will vote for me. But be sure to vote. We all need to be involved.

Publisher’s Note: In the interest of public education of local politics and to encourage voting, The Waynedale News offered all of the candidates in the upcoming general election the opportunity to share their biography and goals for the office that they are running for. This came with the stipulations that they were not allowed to degrade other candidates or current policy, and they were required a minimum advertising budget for The Waynedale News area. Staying true to our non-bias news and positive outlook, we do not endorse or recommend any of the candidates on this page further than any other candidates running for office. But, these are the candidates wanting to be seen by you. Our recommendation is to use these pages as a reference when researching candidates for the upcoming primary election, make educated decisions on who you would like to see in office and most importantly VOTE on November 8 at your predestinated voting location. More information: www.allencountyinvoters.gov