Annual Holiday Service & Tree Lighting

The 37th annual Holiday Memorial Service and Tree Lighting is at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Baker Street Train Station, 221 W. Baker St. in downtown Fort Wayne.

This annual event features guest speakers, a performance by the Fort Wayne Children’s Choir and the symbolic lighting of an evergreen tree with twinkling lights memorializing and honoring those who have passed on. The origins of Stillwater Hospice’s annual Holiday Memorial Service and Tree Lighting ceremony go back to 1985, the year our agency began offering Medicare-supported hospice services to the community. It is a special program designed to honor our departed loved ones during one of the most cherished holiday seasons. It is our hope that this event will bring back wonderful memories of days past and hope and love for the future.

Families donating in memory of loved ones to the Holiday Memorial Service and Tree Lighting help support Stillwater Hospice, a non-profit community-based hospice and palliative care agency that cares for individuals, regardless of ability to pay for services. We provide compassionate care to those facing serious illness and their families. Our grief support team cares for families after a loved one has passed on, and events such as this honor the memories of those who have gone before. Learn more about Stillwater Hospice by visiting our website, Stillwater-Hospice.org.

We appreciate the support of sponsors who help us care for the seriously ill and their families in northeast Indiana.