Fall Festival Worship & Events
HOLY SCRIPTURE
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.HolyScriptureFW.org
8811 Kinnerk Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 478-1717
Worship Times:
Every Sun. 9:30a
Adult & Children
Bible Studies 11a
Services are lived streamed. Available on website and Facebook.
COMMUNITY FALL FESTIVAL
When: Sun. Oct. 16
Add’l: Worship Service @ 10:00 AM
Chili Cook off @ 11:30 AM with hot dogs and misc.
Games and fun starts @ 12:30 AM including Face Painting, Pumpkin Decorating, Pumpkin Bowling, Pin the Face on the Pumpkin and more. Dedication of Walking Path @ 2:00 PM. Finally, Trunk or Treat around the path provided weather permits.
Cost: Free
Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717. Web site holyscripturefw.org Email holyscripturefw@gmail.com
SERMON SERIES: LORD INCREASE OUR FAITH.
When: Oct 9-23
BETHANY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.BethanyLC.org
2435 Engle Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-0713
Worship Times:
Sun. 9:30a
10:45a Bible Class
WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.WaynedaleUMC.com
2501 Church Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-7424
Worship Times:
Sunday 9:45 a.m.
Sunday School following 9:45 a.m. service
Weekday Preschool
Ages 2-5 (Sept-May)
PRESCHOOL REGISTRATION
Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church, 2501 Church St, Fort Wayne, IN 46809
Who: 2-5 year olds
Why: Waynedale United Methodist Preschool
Add’l: For costs and additional details call WUMC Preschool at 260-241-6683.
Contact: 260-241-6683
PEACE EVANGELICAL
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.PeaceLutheranfw.org
4900 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46807
(260) 744-3869
Worship Times:
Sun. 9a
Wed. 6:30p
Bible Class
Sun. 10:30a
EXERCISE CLASSES
When: Chair Yoga Mon & Fri 11am; Cardio Tone Mon 5pm/Thur 6pm; Yoga Tue 6pm beginning Sept 6
Where: Sharing Peace Cafe
Cost: $5 per session
EUCHRE IN THE CAFE
When: 2nd & 4th Mondays, 1-3pm
Where: Sharing Peace Cafe
Why: Enjoy a friendly game of Euchre with great food, fellowship & fun!
Add’l: Come early before cafe closes (1pm) to purchase your favorite beverage.
Cost: Free
AVALON CHURCH
www.AvalonMC.com
1212 Lower Huntington Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-1531
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am & 10:30am
9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)
10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)
AVALON FALL FEST
When: October 15, 4-6 PM
Where: Avalon Church 1212 Lower Huntington Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46819
Who: Free to the community
Add’l: Grab your friends and head to the Avalon Fall Fest where we will have bounce houses, trunk-or-treat, games, prizes, music, food trucks, campfires, and more! This will be a fun event for families and people of all ages!
Cost: Free
Contact: 260-747-1531
CELEBRATE RECOVERY
When: Every Wednesday 7-9pm
Where: 1500 Lower Huntington Rd.
Add’l: All are welcome to this faith based, confidential, recovery program that will help you overcome your hurts, habits, or hangups.
Cost: Free
OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.ossianumc.org
201 W. Mill Street
Ossian, IN 46777
(260) 622-4326
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare
10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School
Pastor: Rev. David Herr
ONLINE WORSHIP
Sunday Morning Worship @ 9:00 a.m. in the sanctuary
Check our Website @ OssianUMC.org for link to online service.
MOUNT CALVARY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.mtcfw.org
1819 Reservation Drive
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-4121
Worship Times:
Worship Sundays 9:30am
Bible Study Sundays 10:45am
CHILD CARE & PRESCHOOL
When: Open 6-6, Monday through Friday
Where: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Dr. 46819
Add’l: Infants through age 5. Before/After School Care.
Contact: 747-4121 x1
