September 9, 2022 – Local Ads
KAREN’S KITCHEN DONUTS
Who: Waynedale Masonic Lodge 7039 Elzey Street
When: Saturday, September 10th; 6am-10am
Cost: Free Will Donation
Contact: Don Feller 410-0497
HIRING BANQUET/ CATERING SERVER
Come join our team! Hiring immediately for weekend Banquet/Catering Server. You should be well groomed, reliable, and team oriented. Hourly rate + gratuity. Prior experience helpful, but will train. Apply in person or online. www.lightedgardens.com
HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
THREE ASSOCIATION YARD SALE 9/23 & 9/24
The Winterset Community Association, Lakeshores Community Association, and Lakewood Park Community Association are sponsoring yard sales on Friday, 9/23, and Saturday, 9/24 from 9:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. If you need more information, please contact Gary Brennan at 710-0331.
FALL CLEANUP
Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653
PARKING LOT CONSTRUCTION & DRIVEWAY SPECIALIST
Asphalt Paving, Crack Fill, Sealing & Stripping. All Types Of Concrete Work, 24 Hour Service, Custom Traffic Signs & Banners, Posts, Maintenance Contracts.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Ave Suite 117
CONSTRUCTION SPECIALIST
Complete Remodeling, Room Additions, Pole Barns, Garages, Roofing, Masonry, Concrete & Asphalt.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
FALL CLEANUP & HAULING SERVICES
Total Estate Clean-up, All Types of Tree Works, Stump Grinding.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning.
Call today and ask for William.
260-438-9502
YOUR AD HERE!
Classified Ads are $20 for first 25 words. 50 cents per word after.
Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com
Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline.
- Bridging Worlds Hosts International Concert - September 9, 2022
- Essex Wire Helps Community With Free Food Cabinets - September 9, 2022
- Experts Provide Insights Into Global Food & Economic Crises - September 9, 2022