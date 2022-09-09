Saturday, September 24, 2022
The Waynedale News

The Waynedale News

South & Southwest Fort Wayne Indiana News

For Sale & More Ads. 

September 9, 2022 – Local Ads

The Waynedale News Staff

KAREN’S KITCHEN DONUTS
Who: Waynedale Masonic Lodge 7039 Elzey Street
When: Saturday, September 10th; 6am-10am
Cost: Free Will Donation
Contact: Don Feller 410-0497

HIRING BANQUET/ CATERING SERVER
Come join our team! Hiring immediately for weekend Banquet/Catering Server. You should be well groomed, reliable, and team oriented. Hourly rate + gratuity. Prior experience helpful, but will train. Apply in person or online. www.lightedgardens.com

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

THREE ASSOCIATION YARD SALE 9/23 & 9/24
The Winterset Community Association, Lakeshores Community Association, and Lakewood Park Community Association are sponsoring yard sales on Friday, 9/23, and Saturday, 9/24 from 9:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. If you need more information, please contact Gary Brennan at 710-0331.

FALL CLEANUP
Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653

PARKING LOT CONSTRUCTION & DRIVEWAY SPECIALIST
Asphalt Paving, Crack Fill, Sealing & Stripping. All Types Of Concrete Work, 24 Hour Service, Custom Traffic Signs & Banners, Posts, Maintenance Contracts.

The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Ave Suite 117

CONSTRUCTION SPECIALIST
Complete Remodeling, Room Additions, Pole Barns, Garages, Roofing, Masonry, Concrete & Asphalt.

The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510

FALL CLEANUP & HAULING SERVICES
Total Estate Clean-up, All Types of Tree Works, Stump Grinding.

The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510

WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning.
Call today and ask for William.
260-438-9502

The Waynedale News Staff
The Waynedale News Staff

Our in-house staff works with community members and our local writers to find, write and edit the latest and most interesting news-worthy stories. We are your free community newspaper, boasting positive, family friendly and unique news. > Read More Information About Us > More Articles Written By Our Staff