Science Central Turns Sci-Fi

Comic books are the theme of this year’s Sci-Fi Central, set for Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Science Central celebrates science fiction and pop culture at this annual event. Comic books will be highlighted in a special artists’ area at this year’s Sci-Fi Central. Local artists, whose work has been influenced by the craft of comic books, will be exhibiting and discussing their art.

Featured artists include Tim Baron, David Eisenhauer, Andy Shaggy Korty, Jeremy McFarren, and Aaron Minier. Eisenhauer will also be among the event’s presenters in Science Central’s Demonstration Theater, talking about the history of comic books.

Other presentations at Sci-Fi Central will be given by:

• Science Central’s Sarah Vise, on the science of superheroes, using Science on a Sphere.

• Members of the 501st Legion, on the mission of their worldwide Star Wars costuming group.

• Midwest R2 Builders Club, on the process of building replicas of Star Wars’ famous droids.

• Members of the Summit City Cause-Players, on creating cosplay outfits on a budget.

The Cause-Players’ presentation will precede the Sci-Fi Central Cosplay Contest, set for 2 p.m. in the Demonstration Theater. The contest will be judged in two age divisions, 16 years and younger and 17 years and older. To pre-register for the contest and view the rules, visit Science Central’s website.

The Cause-Players, plus members of the 501st Legion, will be attired as comic book characters and Star Wars characters, respectively, and eager to meet and take pictures with attendees. Science Central visitors will also have the opportunity to meet members of the Society for Creative Anachronism and Fort Wayne Foam Fighting.

In addition to the artists’ area at Sci-Fi Central, there will be a vendors’ space, where attendees can find wares from The Rcade and Jacob Minick.

Refreshments will be available from Kona Ice.

The cost to attend Sci-Fi Central is general admission to Science Central. Tickets can be purchased on the center’s website or at the admissions desk.

Science Central, a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization, has provided a hands-on fun learning environment for more than 25 years. Through our 200+ exhibits, school tours, distance learning programs and weekend public events, we bring the excitement of science and technology to over 140,000 children and adults annually. Science Central is located at 1950 N. Clinton Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46805. For more information, contact Science Central at 260-424-2400 or visit www.sciencecentral.org