Howl-O-Walkoween Fundraiser To Benefit Humane Education

Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control’s largest fundraiser is back again with the popular pet costume contest!

The 2022 Howl-o-Walkoween will be held Saturday, October 15th at Promenade Park Pavilion located in beautiful downtown Fort Wayne. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature a pet costume contest, a walk through Promenade Park, pet and family portraits by Ruth Yaro Photography, raffle prizes, several vendors, and much more!

Registration for the pet costume contest and walk is $30 for adults, $10 for children and $60 for a family four pack. Participants are encouraged to register early and are guaranteed a t-shirt if they register on or before Monday, September 26. Registration will be available at the event as well.

In addition to the in-person events, there is an online clothing fundraiser featuring a design by Graphics by Sarah Nicole. The clothing fundraiser will run through the entire month of October at fwacc.org.

This year’s guest of honor will be Daisy. Daisy is a two-year-old Golden Retriever mix who was saved from a neglectful situation. Left for weeks without food or water, Daisy came to the shelter barely able to stand and in critical condition earlier this year. After several weeks of intensive care, she was able to go to foster care before getting adopted. She is now happy, healthy and in a loving home. Daisy will lead the walk through Promenade Park during the Howl-o-Walkoween.

All the money raised during the Howl-o-Walkoween will go directly toward the shelter’s efforts to end animal cruelty and neglect through education. Research has shown that there is a direct link between animal abuse and other types of abuse like domestic violence, child abuse and elder abuse. Children who are abused or witness abuse are more likely to become abusers themselves, often starting by hurting animals. The Humane Education Department at FWACC works to stop the cycle of violence by teaching children compassion and empathy toward animals. The Humane Education Department’s program relies on donor dollars to reach thousands of children each year through its Kind News magazine program, summer camps, reading program, teen programs and much more.

Supporters can help donate toward the cause and create fundraising by texting 22HOWL to 71777.

To register for the event, learn about the costume contest categories, purchase a shirt from the clothing fundraiser or read more about Daisy’s story visit our website at fwacc.org