Monday, October 3, 2022
Latest:
The Waynedale News

The Waynedale News

South & Southwest Fort Wayne Indiana News

Featured Local News 

Happy 70th Wedding Anniversary!

The Waynedale News Staff

Alan & Agnes Huddleston will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary this September. Alan retired from 7Up Bottling Company after 41 years. Agnes retired from the Fort Wayne Newspaper.

They have five children. Linda (Kenny) of Fremont, IN, Judi (Glen) of South Bend, IN, Rick (Shana) of Fort Wayne, IN, Marcia (Steve) of Birdseye, IN and Susan (Ralph) of Franklin, TN. They have 14 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.

They reside in Waynedale. They will celebrate with a family dinner.

The Waynedale News Staff
Latest posts by The Waynedale News Staff (see all)
Tweet
Pin
Share37

The Waynedale News Staff

Our in-house staff works with community members and our local writers to find, write and edit the latest and most interesting news-worthy stories. We are your free community newspaper, boasting positive, family friendly and unique news. > Read More Information About Us > More Articles Written By Our Staff