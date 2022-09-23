Happy 70th Wedding Anniversary!

Alan & Agnes Huddleston will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary this September. Alan retired from 7Up Bottling Company after 41 years. Agnes retired from the Fort Wayne Newspaper.

They have five children. Linda (Kenny) of Fremont, IN, Judi (Glen) of South Bend, IN, Rick (Shana) of Fort Wayne, IN, Marcia (Steve) of Birdseye, IN and Susan (Ralph) of Franklin, TN. They have 14 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.

They reside in Waynedale. They will celebrate with a family dinner.