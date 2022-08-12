The Wayne Township Trustee Office Team ~ Voice Of The Township

At The Wayne Township Trustee Office (WTTO) employees often use the term “Teamwork makes the dream work” to indicate that it is easier to complete a goal and often get better results when you team up with others and work together. When you think of teams, you might picture a rowing team or basketball team. We find great examples of teamwork during disasters such as tornadoes, floods, and fires.

US industrialist and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie said, “Teamwork is the ability to work together toward a common vision. The ability to direct individual accomplishments toward organizational objectives. It is the fuel that allows common people to attain uncommon results.” American author and motivational speaker Ken Blanchard said, “None of us is as smart as all of us.” American educator, advocate for the blind and deaf and co-founder of the ACLU, Helen Keller said, “Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much”.

Our current Wayne Township Trustee Office Board members are Board Chairman Tony Henry, Board Chair of Finance Patricia Turner, and Secretary Bruce Stier. Our board members and Wayne Township Trustee Austin R. Knox are interdependent individuals who work to achieve the common goal of doing what is best for the Wayne Township residents, while keeping watch on how the funds are used. Our team gets the work done in a timely and professional manner. If you attend a WTTO Board meeting you will see them display open communication, sharing ideas, questioning when additional detail is needed, and effectively completing tasks in an interdependent and cohesive manner.

Tony Henry has been a board member since January 2007. He worked at St. Mary’s Catholic Church for 17 years as a social worker, and recently retired. Tony graduated from St. Louis University with a BA in Philosophy and Fine Arts, and later received a Master’s Degree in Education from Catholic University of America. Many of you might know him as the owner of Deer Park Irish Pub. He served on several non-profit boards including the East Wayne Street Center, the Miss Virginia Mission House, and the Hungry Hill Fraternity Foundation.

Patricia Turner has been a board member since January 2007. She is a lifelong resident of Fort Wayne. She attended Central High School and earned her degree from Indiana-Purdue University of Fort Wayne. She is an alumna of Leadership Fort Wayne. She served as a board member of Miss Virginia’s Food Pantry, the Urban Enterprise Association, and is past president of the LaRez Neighborhood Association.

Bruce Stier has been a board member since December 2009. He is a lifelong resident of Fort Wayne and received his Bachelor of Arts in History at Indiana-Purdue University. He graduated from John Marshall Law School and was admitted to the bar in 1977. He formerly served on the Red Cross Health Services Committee and the St. Mary’s Parish Council.

We extend a sincere “thank you” to our board members for the service they provide to WTTO.