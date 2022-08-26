August 26, 2022 – Local Ads
10TH ANNUAL CAR/TRUCK/ MOTORCYCLE SHOW & CRUISE-IN
Eagles Aerie #248
4940 Bluffton Road, Fort Wayne, IN
Labor Day Mon. Sept. 5th
$10 Registration Fee
T-shirts available, Breakfast and Lunch specials, Dash Plaques – First 50 registered
COVINGTON MEMORIAL CEMETERY PLOTS
Cemetery plots
Orig. $9200 for 4.
Sell all 4 for $6700
Seller pays transfer fee questions and offers call: 260-615-2040
HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
MULTIPLE ADDITION GARAGE SALES
Pheasant Run addition Garage Sale and surrounding additions
Saturday August 27th 9am-4pm behind Wayne High School
Some sales also on Friday August 26th
WAYNEDALE HAULING SERVICE
Here for all of your hauling & clean-up needs.
Thanks, Mike
#750-2830
SUMMER CLEANUP & HAULING SERVICES
Total Estate Clean-up, All Types of Tree Works, Stump Grinding.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue Suite 117 Fort Wayne
HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
