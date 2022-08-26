August 26, 2022 – Local Ads

10TH ANNUAL CAR/TRUCK/ MOTORCYCLE SHOW & CRUISE-IN

Eagles Aerie #248

4940 Bluffton Road, Fort Wayne, IN

Labor Day Mon. Sept. 5th

$10 Registration Fee

T-shirts available, Breakfast and Lunch specials, Dash Plaques – First 50 registered

COVINGTON MEMORIAL CEMETERY PLOTS

Cemetery plots

Orig. $9200 for 4.

Sell all 4 for $6700

Seller pays transfer fee questions and offers call: 260-615-2040

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

MULTIPLE ADDITION GARAGE SALES

Pheasant Run addition Garage Sale and surrounding additions

Saturday August 27th 9am-4pm behind Wayne High School

Some sales also on Friday August 26th

WAYNEDALE HAULING SERVICE

Here for all of your hauling & clean-up needs.

Thanks, Mike

#750-2830

SUMMER CLEANUP & HAULING SERVICES

Total Estate Clean-up, All Types of Tree Works, Stump Grinding.

The J & R Company

Since 1975

Licensed & Insured

BBB Accredited

Greater Fort Wayne

www.jandrcompany.com

260-414-0510

RN TOENAIL TRIMMING

Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.

– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.

Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

Ken Sorg, RN

Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC

5800 Fairfield Avenue Suite 117 Fort Wayne

CONSTRUCTION SPECIALIST

Complete Remodeling, Room Additions, Pole Barns, Garages, Roofing, Masonry, Concrete & Asphalt.

The J & R Company

Since 1975

Licensed & Insured

BBB Accredited

Greater Fort Wayne

www.jandrcompany.com

260-414-0510

PARKING LOT CONSTRUCTION & DRIVEWAY SPECIALIST

Asphalt Paving, Crack Fill, Sealing & Stripping. All Types Of Concrete Work, 24 Hour Service, Custom Traffic Signs & Banners, Posts, Maintenance Contracts.

The J & R Company

Since 1975

Licensed & Insured

BBB Accredited

Greater Fort Wayne

www.jandrcompany.com

260-414-0510

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

YOUR AD HERE!

Classified Ads are $20 for first 25 words.Stop by The Waynedale News office or waynedalenews.com

Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline.