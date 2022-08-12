August 12, 2022 – Local Ads
MOVING SALE
1904 W. Ferguson Rd.
August 18, 19, & 20
9am-5pm
Clock collection, gun collection, books (many series), fabric crafts, sewing table, quilting frames, furniture, lift chair
Cash only
HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
SUMMER CLEANUP & HAULING SERVICES
Total Estate Clean-up, All Types of Tree Works, Stump Grinding.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
GARAGE SALE
August 25 & 26 8am-6pm
Sat, August 27 8am-2pm (bag day $6)
OUMC 201 W. Mills St Ossian
260-622-4326
CONSTRUCTION SPECIALIST
Complete Remodeling, Room Additions, Pole Barns, Garages, Roofing, Masonry, Concrete & Asphalt.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
HIGH TRAFFIC OFFICE SPACE FOR LEASE
2505 Lwr Huntington Rd.
Commercial Office Space
High Visability & A Great Walk-in Traffic Location
Perfect storefront for retail, or professional office. 750 sqft
Call 260-747-4535
WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning.
Call today and ask for William.
260-438-9502
MULTIPLE ADDITION GARAGE SALES
Pheasant Run addition Garage Sale and surrounding additions
Saturday August 27th 9am-4pm behind Wayne High School
Some sales also on Friday August 26th
LOCAL HONEY
Our honey is raw, local (from Fort Wayne & Waynedale Hives) and packed with pollen and nutrients from the area.
Honey is a great natural sweetener and sugar replacement.
It is also said to help with seasonal allergies.
Order Online At SouthwestHoney.com
RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue Suite 117 Fort Wayne
HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
PARKING LOT CONSTRUCTION & DRIVEWAY SPECIALIST
Asphalt Paving, Crack Fill, Sealing & Stripping. All Types Of Concrete Work, 24 Hour Service, Custom Traffic Signs & Banners, Posts, Maintenance Contracts.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
