SBA Loan Assistance For Businesses Impacted By Storm

Businesses and residents in seven Indiana counties may qualify for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration following the June 13-14 derecho windstorm that struck Fort Wayne and the surrounding area.

SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman announced the SBA declaration today following week of damage assessments from the incident. On July 6, Governor Eric J. Holcomb sent a letter to request the SBA declaration, based on the severity of the damages. As a result of the declaration, business owners and residents can request low-interest loans to repair or rebuild damaged structures in the counties of Allen, Adams, DeKalb, Huntington, Noble, Wells and Whitley in Indiana and Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert counties in Ohio.

“The SBA is strongly committed to providing the people of Indiana with the most effective and customer-focused response possible to assist businesses of all sizes, homeowner and renters with federal disaster loans,” Guzman said in an SBA new release. “Getting businesses and communities up and running after a disaster is our highest priority at SBA.”

Beginning Tuesday, July 12, the SBA will open a Disaster Loan Outreach Center at the Southwest Allen County Fire District, 7001 Old Trail Road in Fort Wayne. The DLOC will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and then 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The site will close permanently on July 21.

SBA Customer Service representatives will be on hand at the DLOC to answer questions about the loan program and help with applications. Additionally, staff from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security will help answer questions about the Indiana State Disaster Relief Fund, which can be used to cover losses not eligible for SBA loans. All visitors are encouraged to wear a face mask at the site.

Residents in the impacted counties will have until Sept. 6, 2022, to return applications for physical property damage and April 10, 2023, to return economic injury applications.

Visit www.SBA.gov for more information about the SBA disaster loan program.