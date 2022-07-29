Hobnobben Film Festival Announces 2022 Film Line-Up

The Hobnobben Film Festival will hold a launch party for its 2022 film line-up on Friday, July 29 at Cinema Center, 437 E. Berry Street. Doors will open at 6 p.m. to the Spectator Lounge where the public can enjoy light hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar, as well as see film trailers for the upcoming festival, October 13-16, at Cinema Center. The full festival line-up will be announced in the main theater at 7 p.m., followed by additional trailers and a chance to see some of the committee’s favorite short films from previous years including: Kim’s Big Date (8:46), Buffalo and Trout (13:00), Tinderbox (14:26), Fuzzysurf – “Killing Time” (Music Video) (7:28), and Have Faith (24:42).

This year’s 7th annual Hobnobben Film Festival will include 128 films (shorts, features, documentaries, animated films, and student films) from 25 countries representing 17 languages. About 25% of the films have an Indiana connection, and the Opening Night films will include six shorts and one feature, all by local or Indiana filmmakers.

“We’re absolutely delighted to announce this year’s line-up,” said Hobnobben co-chair Christi Hille, noting that the committee received a record number of submissions this year. “Each year, we’re blown away by the topics the films tackle, and we’re happy to give a platform to a wide range of unique stories you won’t be able to watch anywhere else. Truly, it’s an honor to introduce these films and their filmmakers to the Fort Wayne community.”

The Hobnobben Film Festival, now in its seventh year, showcases diverse stories and voices that are typically excluded from the mainstream film industry, curating a one-of-a kind festival that invites participants to see themselves – and be seen by others. The festival is supported by local sponsors and community members and is an annual fundraiser for Fort Wayne Cinema Center, a not-for-profit arts organization founded in 1976. For more information, visit cinemacenter.org.