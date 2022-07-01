Boys & Girls Club CEO Named To Governors Circle Of Corydon

The President and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Indiana has been named to the prestigious governors Circle of Corydon for his service to Fort Wayne, Allen County and Northeast Indiana. Joe Jordan was nominated by State Senator Andy Zay and selected by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb. The governor has recognized 161 Hoosiers with the award since its inception.

State Senator Andy Zay presents Joe Jordan with the Circle of Corydon award.

The award pays tribute to early Indiana leaders who gathered in Corydon — the state’s first capital — to adopt the first state Constitution. The award honors those who, like these founders, “have made remarkable contributions to the betterment of Indiana and its people.”

Under Jordan’s leadership, the Club has built a new 42,500 square foot facility, merged with the Grant County Boys & Girls Club in Marion, Indiana and provided leadership and support to a wide range of area organizations including Indiana Black Expo, Fort Wayne UNITED, United Front and sits on several Boards including Trine University and Parkview Health. The Club was recently recognized by Greater Fort Wayne Inc. as the 2022 Non Profit of the Year.

Former Fort Wayne Community Schools Superintendent Wendy Robinson received the Circle of Corydon recognition in 2020.

In August of this year, the Club will open the new Jim Kelley Career Pathway Center to introduce and educate youth on skilled trades and manufacturing careers.

Senior Vice President and Chief Wealth Advisory Officer-Lake City Bank who is president of the clubs’ governing board said, “Joe’s visionary leadership has and will continue to create great futures for the children and teens of Northeast Indiana. Enthusiasm, kindness and compassion are his guiding traits.”

“Simply put, Joe loves people and building relationships,” added Steiner. Jordan said, “I am honored to be the recipient of this prestigious award.”

State senators and representatives can nominate two constituents each year for this award, and legislative leaders can nominate five recipients each year.