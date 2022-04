Mid-Lenten Worship & Events

CALVARY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

calvaryum.church

6301 Winchester Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-9218

Worship:

Traditional Service 9:30 a.m.

Lighthouse Modern Service 10:45 a.m.

Sunday School 10:30 a.m.

. . .

SEVEN WORDS LENTEN SERIES

When: 3/6/22 through 4/10/22

Where: Calvary United Methodist Church

Who: Those who are following Jesus on the Lenten journey

Why: We are followers of Jesus.

Add’l: Seven Words Lenten Series

3/27 Woman, Here is Your Son

4/3 I am Thirsty

4/10 Into Your Hands

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

AVALON CHURCH

www.AvalonMC.com

1500 Lower Huntington Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-1531

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am & 10:30am

9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)

10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)

. . .

AVALON CHURCH EASTER EGG HUNT & PANCAKE BREAKFAST

When: April 9 at 9:00 AM

Where: Avalon Church, 1212 Lower Huntington Road, 46819

Who: An event for the whole family!

Why: Come celebrate Easter at Avalon! Breakfast starts at 9:00 and will be followed by and Easter egg hunt at 10:00 for children ages toddler-5th grade. This is an event for the entire family. There will be gift card give-aways for parents, photo booth, and of course, TONS of eggs! Happy Easter!

Cost: Free

Contact: 260-747-1531

. . .

GOOD FRIDAY SERVICE

When: April 15 at 6:00PM

Where: Avalon Church 1212 Lower Huntington Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46819

Who: All are welcome

Contact: 260-747-1531

. . .

EASTER AT AVALON

When: April 17 at 9:00 and 10:30 am

Where: Avalon Church, 1212 Lower Huntington Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46819

Why: He died because you matter to Him, He rose again because He is Lord! Come celebrate that Jesus is alive!

Add’l: Children’s programming available!

9:00- birth-pre-school

10:30 – birth – 5th grade

Contact: 260-747-1531

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.WaynedaleUMC.com

2501 Church Street

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-7424

Worship Times:

Sunday 9:45 a.m.

Sunday School following 9:45 a.m. service

Weekday Preschool

Ages 2-5 (Sept-May)

. . .

FOOD BANK HOURS

When: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am- 11 am

Where: 2501 Church Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46809

Who: Areas 46809, 46819, and the Yoder area

Add’l: We are here to help and serve.

We are always looking for volunteers to join our team!

www.loc8nearme.com/indiana/fort-wayne/food-distribution-center-waynedale-united-methodist-church/6446955/

Contact: The Church Office at 747-7424

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

HOLY SCRIPTURE

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.HolyScriptureFW.org

8811 Kinnerk Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 478-1717

Worship Times:

Every Sun. 9:30a

Adult & Children

Bible Studies 11a

Services are lived streamed. Available on website and Facebook.

. . .

LENT SUNDAY WORSHIP SERIES: CRUSHED

When: Sunday @ 9:30 AM Bible Studies 11:00 AM

Add’l: Services are lived streamed. Available on website and Facebook.

Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717 Website: holyscripturefw.org Email: holyscripturefw@gmail.com

. . .

MIDWEEK LENT WORSHIP SERIES: THE CRUCIAL HOURS

When: Wednesday Evenings @ 7:00 PM through April 6th

Why: Observation of Jesus perfect life through His crucifixion.

Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717 Website: holyscripturefw.org & Facebook- Email: holyscripturefw@gmail.com

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BETHANY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.BethanyLC.org

2435 Engle Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-0713

Worship Times:

Sun. 9:30a

10:45a Bible Class

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.ossianumc.org

201 W. Mill Street

Ossian, IN 46777

(260) 622-4326

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare

10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School

Pastor: Rev. David Herr

. . .

ONLINE WORSHIP

Sunday Morning Worship @ 9:00 a.m. in the sanctuary

Check our Website @ OssianUMC.org for link to online service.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MOUNT CALVARY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.mtcfw.org

1819 Reservation Drive

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-4121

Worship Times:

Worship Sundays 10am

Bible Study Sundays 9am

. . .

CHILD CARE & PRESCHOOL

When: Open 6-6, Monday through Friday

Where: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Dr. 46819

Add’l: Infants through age 5. Before/After School Care.

Contact: 747-4121 x1

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

PEACE EVANGELICAL

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.PeaceLutheranfw.org

4900 Fairfield Ave.

Fort Wayne, IN 46807

(260) 744-3869

Worship Times:

Sun. 9a

Wed. 6:30p

Bible Class

Sun. 10:30a

. . .

SHARING PEACE CAFE

When: Monday – Thursday, 7am-1pm & Sunday 8:30-11am

Where: On the Campus of Peace Lutheran Church

Who: Community

Why: Enjoy a good beverage and place to meet

Add’l: Delicious beverages, homemade baked goods Free WiFi FB & IG: @sharingpeacecafe

Cost: See Menu on FB

Contact: Rose Murphy – cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .