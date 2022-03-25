March 25, 2022 – Local Ads
FRUELINGSFEST (SPRING CONCERT & DINNER)
When: Sat. March 26, 6p Dinner, 7pm Concert
Where: Park Edelweiss, 3355 Elmhurst Dr.
Add’l: Rouladen (meat roll), Potatoes, Red Cabbage, Dessert, Coffee.
Cost: Dinner $12 adults/ $6 children
Contact: Ft. Wayne Maennerchor / Damenchor 260-444-3634
HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
LARGE GARAGE SALE
Home goods, many new and with beachy feel. Scrapbooking supplies, women’s clothing. Great variety and quality! April 7 & 8, 8 a – 5 p & April 9, 8 – noon. 704 Snowfall Road.
HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning.
Call today and ask for William.
260-438-9502
MEN’S MART COLLECTIBLES SHOWS
April 24th
May 29th
June 26th
10am To 6pm
Door Prizes
Comfort Suites – South
5775 Coventry Lane
Fort Wayne, In 46804
Ph: 260.484.2911
Comics, Funko, Toys, Video Games, Diecast, Sports Cards, & Much More.
FISH FRY FORT WAYNE SPORT CLUB
Our Midwest Tradition, yummy fish.
Friday March 25, 2022.
Dinner includes Fish, potatoes, applesauce, coleslaw, dinner roll, homemade pies and coffee.
Time: 4:30-7:00
3102 Ardmore Ave
SPRING CLEANUP SERVICES
Total Estate Clean-up, All Types of Tree Works, Stump Grinding, Hauling Services, Leaf & Snow Removal.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
NOW HIRING ALL SHIFTS
Looking for friendly dependable attendants and managers. 2 Fort Wayne locations, call 574-267-3254 to apply.
RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue Suite 117 Fort Wayne
TREASURE CHEST PICKER’S SALE
7812 Bluffton Road Fort Wayne IN 46809
Unique vintage household items for sale.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday April 14, 15 and 16th 11 – 6; Saturday 8 am – 2 pm Bring help to load.
3% fee for credit card purchases
No checks please
All sales final
YOUR AD HERE!
Classified Ads are $20 for first 25 words.
50 cents per word after.
Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com
Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline.
CONSTRUCTION
SPECIALIST
Complete Remodeling, Room Additions, Pole Barns, Garages, Roofing, Masonry, Concrete & Asphalt.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
