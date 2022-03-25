March 25, 2022 – Local Ads

FRUELINGSFEST (SPRING CONCERT & DINNER)

When: Sat. March 26, 6p Dinner, 7pm Concert

Where: Park Edelweiss, 3355 Elmhurst Dr.

Add’l: Rouladen (meat roll), Potatoes, Red Cabbage, Dessert, Coffee.

Cost: Dinner $12 adults/ $6 children

Contact: Ft. Wayne Maennerchor / Damenchor 260-444-3634

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

LARGE GARAGE SALE

Home goods, many new and with beachy feel. Scrapbooking supplies, women’s clothing. Great variety and quality! April 7 & 8, 8 a – 5 p & April 9, 8 – noon. 704 Snowfall Road.

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING

For professional cleaning.

Call today and ask for William.

260-438-9502

MEN’S MART COLLECTIBLES SHOWS

April 24th

May 29th

June 26th

10am To 6pm

Door Prizes

Comfort Suites – South

5775 Coventry Lane

Fort Wayne, In 46804

Ph: 260.484.2911

Comics, Funko, Toys, Video Games, Diecast, Sports Cards, & Much More.

FISH FRY FORT WAYNE SPORT CLUB

Our Midwest Tradition, yummy fish.

Friday March 25, 2022.

Dinner includes Fish, potatoes, applesauce, coleslaw, dinner roll, homemade pies and coffee.

Time: 4:30-7:00

3102 Ardmore Ave

SPRING CLEANUP SERVICES

Total Estate Clean-up, All Types of Tree Works, Stump Grinding, Hauling Services, Leaf & Snow Removal.

The J & R Company

Since 1975

Licensed & Insured

BBB Accredited

Greater Fort Wayne

www.jandrcompany.com

260-414-0510

NOW HIRING ALL SHIFTS

Looking for friendly dependable attendants and managers. 2 Fort Wayne locations, call 574-267-3254 to apply.

RN TOENAIL TRIMMING

Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.

– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.

Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

Ken Sorg, RN

Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC

5800 Fairfield Avenue Suite 117 Fort Wayne

TREASURE CHEST PICKER’S SALE

7812 Bluffton Road Fort Wayne IN 46809

Unique vintage household items for sale.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday April 14, 15 and 16th 11 – 6; Saturday 8 am – 2 pm Bring help to load.

3% fee for credit card purchases

No checks please

All sales final

YOUR AD HERE!

Classified Ads are $20 for first 25 words.

50 cents per word after.

Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com

Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline.

CONSTRUCTION

SPECIALIST

Complete Remodeling, Room Additions, Pole Barns, Garages, Roofing, Masonry, Concrete & Asphalt.

