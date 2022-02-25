4,904 Meals Donated By PBS

On Tuesday, February 8, Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana received a check from Premier Bank for $1,226.00 in a presentation with PBS Fort Wayne at Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana.

This check was presented as the result of a collaboration between PBS Fort Wayne and Premier Bank to create a special pledge challenge for PBS Fort Wayne’s supporters: For every donation made to PBS Fort Wayne from November 15 through December 31, 2021, Premier Bank pledged to donate the equivalent of four meals to area residents in need for every donation PBS Fort Wayne received.

In total, enough donations were made by PBS Fort Wayne viewers — 1,226 in total between November 15 and December 31, 2021 — that Premier Bank matched the funds raised — $1 dollar for each pledge made, or $1,226.00 in total — funds that will be used by Community Harvest Food Bank to provide meals for 4,904 area residents.

Premier Bank’s Gregory Allen, Executive Vice President and Fort Wayne Market President along with Angela M. Grant, Vice President, Commercial Lending and Dawn Clopton, Vice President, Community Development, plus PBS Fort Wayne Membership Operations Manager Erin Arnold were on hand to present the check to Carmen Cumberland, President/CEO of Community Harvest Food Bank.