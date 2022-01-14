Varsity Lady Pioneers Win “Hoopfest”

Congratulations to the Varsity Lady Pioneers of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School! They clinched the 2021 Hoopfest Championship at the University of St. Francis. Sponsored by the Queen of Angels Athletic Board, the Lady Pioneers won the title in 4-0 games winning against St. John’s New Haven, St. Peter’s Lutheran, St. Jude, and finally St. Peter Lutheran (double elimination).

The Waynedale News Staff

