Terra Brantley Named GM Of NE Indiana Public Radio

Award-winning and longtime WANE 15 anchor Terra Brantley will join Northeast Indiana Public Radio (NIPR) as president and general manager beginning Jan. 31, 2022. Brantley comes to public radio most recently as CEO of the Fort Wayne Urban League.

“After conducting a national search with a competitive candidate pool, the NIPR Board of Trustees is thrilled to announce Terra as the organization’s next leader. Terra has the media expertise, leadership skills and vision to take WBOI successfully into the future,” said Lynne Gilmore, chair of NIPR’s Board of Trustees. “Terra is highly-respected in the community and well-positioned to cultivate and build strong relationships to grow support for public radio.” Brantley succeeds Peter Dominowski, who will retire at the end of the year after nine years of service to the organization.

Gilmore added that Brantley is a listener and financial supporter of the public radio station, and she will work with the board of trustees to jump start the station’s capital campaign. The campaign will carry forward a vision to expand public radio news reporting and programming, beginning with a physical move to downtown Fort Wayne.

Brantley said, “I’ve been presented with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, as this public radio position is a perfect marriage of nonprofit and broadcasting, which are two of my passions. I’m thrilled to join the WBOI team.”

NIPR Development Director David Hunter will act as interim general manager through the month of January.

Northeast Indiana Public Radio is the licensee for 89.1 WBOI-NPR News and Diverse Music. The organization’s mission is to strengthen the cultural, civic and social fabric of the community and to engage audiences with content that enriches the human experience. For more information, visit WBOI.org