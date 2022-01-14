Priming The Talent Pipeline By Investing In The Future

Working together to foster and retain talent in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) for northeast Indiana, the Anthony Wayne Rotary Club and City Utilities awarded $7,000 worth of scholarships to five students.

Anthony Wayne Rotary and City Utilities share a common interest in providing opportunities for local students to attain higher levels of education, promote growth in the local workforce and strengthen our talent base.

The scholarships were presented to STEM students interning for City Utilities in areas of the environment, waste-to-energy conversion, and electrical and mechanical engineering.

$2,000 awards went to Nicholas Brandt of Indiana Institute of Technology working on a Master of Business Administration degree, and Matthew Dabertin of Indiana University working on Masters in Environmental Science and Public Affairs.

$1,000 scholarships went to Hannah Simon of Purdue University Fort Wayne, Civil and Mechanical Engineering; Austin Kiessling of Purdue University Fort Wayne, Electrical Engineering; and Carleen Zanzone, Ball State University, Natural Resources & Environmental Management/Biology.

Rotary’s guiding principles include providing clean water, sanitation and hygiene, and creating lasting change.

“We do work all over the world, but the importance of providing opportunities for the crucial STEM positions that will support northeast Indiana are vital for our future,” said Lynette Johnson, Anthony Wayne Rotary Club. “We are proud to support these students and to be part of the important endeavor.”

City Utilities has a robust and growing internship program with more than 20 participants in 2021 and over 200 in the past 20 years. The scholarship partnership helps the utility develop and retain talent in water resources professionals who can serve City Utilities or one of the numerous firms in the area that support utility infrastructure.

“Many of our intern alums have come back to work for City Utilities or have gone to work for engineering and construction firms over the years. But it’s a competitive field, and throughout the country, there is a shortage of STEM workers. In the water business we’re competing for talent with manufacturing companies. This scholarship program is one way we can encourage young talent to stay in northeast Indiana,” said Kumar Menon, Director of City Utilities.

The American Action Forum determined that the U.S. will be short 1.1 million STEM workers in 2024. A separate study done by the National Association of Manufacturing and Deloitte suggests that the shortage will be 2 million in 2025.