Humane Fort Wayne Exceeds #GivingTuesday Goal

On October 30th, Humane Fort Wayne exceeded their GivingTuesday fundraising goal, with a total of $102,361.25 raised in 24 hours!

Humane Fort Wayne began the day with a goal of raising $60,000, including $30,000 in matching funds made possible by a number of generous sponsors and donors.

Thanks to the generosity of the Fort Wayne community, Humane Fort Wayne was able to finish GivingTuesday at a remarkable $42,000 over their total fundraising goal!

“We are sincerely humbled by this community’s generous support of Humane Fort Wayne, now more than ever. We are beyond grateful to the sponsors who offered the match dollars, and to every individual and company who joined in to help us meet and exceed our goal. Simply put, this outpouring of love from our supporters will result in a lot more lifesaving at Humane Fort Wayne,” says Jessica Henry, Executive Director of Humane Fort Wayne.

All funds received on GivingTuesday will support our area’s most vulnerable pets and pet owners through Humane Fort Wayne’s lifesaving programs.

To learn more about Humane Fort Wayne, visit www.humanefw.org.

For more details on the #GivingTuesday movement, visit www.GivingTuesday.org

“At Humane Fort Wayne, we believe that when pets have safe, forever homes, they thrive. And with their loving companionship, so do we. From adoption and pet retention programs, to spay/neuter and wellness services, to community outreach and education, we work tirelessly to prevent the incidence of euthanasia and to promote the happiness, safety and well-being of pets and the people who love them. Visit humanefw.org to learn about our lifesaving programs.”

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past eight years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

Whether it’s making someone smile, helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving some of what we have to those who need our help, every act of generosity counts and everyone has something to give. GivingTuesday strives to build a world in which the catalytic power of generosity is at the heart of the society we build together, unlocking dignity, opportunity and equity around the globe.