R.E.A.L. Dad Workshop Helps Middle & High School Students

On Saturday, December 11, 10:00 a.m. – noon, Fort Wayne UNITED partnered with Fort Wayne Community Schools to bring Fort Wayne UNITED’s R.E.A.L. Dad workshop to the FWCS Family and Community Engagement Center, 230 East Douglas Avenue, for the second time.

Fathers, or father-figures, who have a student who currently attends a FWCS middle or high school were invited to participate. Greggory Smith-Causey, Fort Wayne UNITED’s Programs Manager, facilitated the workshop and provided attendees with resources to help them better support their student(s).

R.E.A.L. is an acronym for Relational, Engaged, Attentive, Loving Dad, and the workshop was an opportunity for men of different backgrounds to explore vital and relatable topics that pertain to being a dad, including powerful and engaging conversations, activities, and opportunities to connect with FWCS fathers.

The goal of R.E.A.L. Dad workshops/forums is to build a community of strong fathers in Fort Wayne who will support each other through the often-challenging task of raising strong, responsible children.

Fort Wayne UNITED is a Mayoral initiative that places two national efforts, Cities United and My Brother’s Keeper, under one umbrella. It is designed to answer the call to enhance opportunities, advance youth advocacy and help create a safer city for all, but more specifically for black men and boys. By bringing together a group of passionate and committed leaders, the initiative will educate, inform, and engage the community in an effort to make positive change one neighborhood at a time.

Fort Wayne UNITED’s vision is for every black male in Fort Wayne to be respected and valued with an opportunity to reach their full potential. The mission is to advocate for and implement policies, practices, and procedures to ensure equity and opportunity for black fathers, brothers and sons at home, work, school, and the community through collaborative efforts.