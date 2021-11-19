The Salvation Army Launches Virtual Red Kettles

The Salvation Army officially launched peer-to-peer and crowdfunding campaigns across Indiana that will invite the public to take an active role in supporting the organization. The Virtual Red Kettle Campaign has a goal of raising $250,000 online through the platforms.

The communities of Bloomington, Evansville, Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, New Albany, Warsaw, and Columbia City are each launching peer-to-peer campaigns, which allow supporters to create their own Virtual Red Kettle with a personal fundraising goal. The campaigns each start on Monday and run through the end of the year.

Residents, businesses, churches, and other organizations in these Indiana communities are encouraged to support The Salvation Army’s local fundraising efforts this holiday season by participating in the Virtual Red Kettle Campaign. There are many ways to get involved, whether as an individual “virtual bell ringer” or as part of a fundraising team.

• Individuals: Visit your local Virtual Red Kettle page (see links below) and create your own virtual kettle with a fundraising goal of your choice, whether that’s $50 or $5,000. Setting up a fundraising page takes just minutes. Once set up, just send the link to your friends, family, and co-workers and ask that they make small donations and share the link with others. Posting on your social media pages also gets the word out quickly!

• Teams: Join up with your co-workers, church group, service club, or extended family to create a Virtual Red Kettle team. Set your team goal and then engage in friendly competition to reach that goal.

• Businesses: Companies and churches can help spread the word about the campaign by adding a link to the campaign to their own websites, social media pages, and electronic newsletters.

• Media & Public Figures: Use the power of your own networks to share the link and help the public understand how The Salvation Army is working hard to help struggling members of the community.

In addition to these hands-on peer-to-peer campaigns, several Indiana communities have launched Virtual Red Kettle crowdfunding campaigns on November 1. Crowdfunding campaigns have become very popular in recent years with the growth of platforms like GoFundMe and Kickstarter.

Crowdfunding campaigns with goals ranging from $5,000 to $15,000 will help many communities served by The Salvation Army, including Anderson, New Castle, Huntington, Kokomo, Lafayette, Madison, Marion, Princeton, Richmond, and Vincennes.

Virtual Red Kettles are designed to create new ways for the public to give to The Salvation Army, even if they never come across a bell ringer during the holiday season. The funds raised through The Salvation Army’s iconic Red Kettles are at risk this year due to COVID-19 while requests for services are at an all-time high. The Salvation Army expects a decrease in funds raised nationally through traditional Red Kettles because of the closing of many retail stores, shoppers no longer carrying cash, and a drop in foot traffic.

Red Kettles will still make an appearance this holiday season. Volunteer bell ringers are needed more than ever as many regular volunteers for The Salvation Army are having to stay home because of the pandemic. Volunteers are encouraged visit RegisterToRing.com and sign up for a 2-hour shift at their favorite nearby location.

Every donation provides help and hope to those in need, and all gifts stay right here in Central Indiana. Visit SalvationArmyIndiana.org to learn more about how you can help The Salvation Army keep hope marching on this year.

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operations around the country. In the first-ever listing of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country’s largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org.