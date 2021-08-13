Mid-August Worship & Events
WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.WaynedaleUMC.com
2501 Church Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-7424
Worship Times:
Sun, 8:45 a.m. & 11 a.m.
Sunday School 10 a.m.
Weekday Preschool
Ages 2-5 (Sept-May)
. . .
PRESCHOOL REGISTRATION
When: Fall 2021
Where: 2501 Church Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46809
Who: Children ages 2-5
Add’l: Want to know more? Visit our website: waynedaleumc.com/ and select Preschool at the top of the page.
Contact: Director Laurie Sorg at 241-6683
. . .
LOOKING TO GET INVOLVED?
Where: 2501 Church Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46809
Who: Anyone
Add’l: We have groups, committees, and events:
Our Food Bank is always looking for volunteers great for high schoolers to get volunteer hours Our Band, Choir, and Sound Board are always recruiting Euchre is every Tuesday 9 am- 11 am Community Dinners are the 2nd Monday of the Month Drive-thru only right now Joyful Hearts Meal with Guest Speaker is the 2nd Thursday of the Month Sewing Cancer Pads is the 3rd Thursday of the Month
Contact: Church Office: 260.747.7424
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
HOLY SCRIPTURE
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.HolyScriptureFW.org
8811 Kinnerk Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 478-1717
Worship Times:
Every Sun. 9:30a
Adult & Children
Bible Studies 11a
. . .
SERMON SERIES: PAUL’S MISSIONARY JOURNEYS
Nineteen minute Adult Youth bible study complements the sermon each Sunday @ 11:00 AM.
. . .
SERVICES ARE LIVED STREAMED
Available on website and Facebook.
Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717 Web site holyscripturefw.org Email holyscripturefw@gmail.com
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.ossianumc.org
201 W. Mill Street
Ossian, IN 46777
(260) 622-4326
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare
10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School
Pastor: Rev. David Herr
. . .
ONLINE WORSHIP
Sunday Morning Worship @ 9:00 a.m. in the sanctuary
Check our Website @ OssianUMC.org for link to online service.
. . .
GARAGE SALE
Thursday, August 19, 2021 – 8:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Friday, August 20, 2021 – 8:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, August 21, 2021 – 8:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Proceeds go to United Methodist Women Projects
. . .
NELSON’S BBQ PORT-A PIT CHICKEN WAS CANCELLED
at Ossian United Methodist Church
on Saturday, July 24th 10 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. Any questions, please contact LTA Director, Tracie, at 260-622-4326 ext. 2.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
MOUNT CALVARY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.mtcfw.org
1819 Reservation Drive
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-4121
Worship Times:
All Year
Sunday 9:30am
. . .
CHILD CARE & PRESCHOOL
When: Open 6-6, Monday through Friday
Where: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Dr. 46819
Add’l: Infants through age 5. Before/After School Care.
Contact: 747-4121 x1
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
BETHANY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.BethanyLC.org
2435 Engle Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-0713
Worship Times:
Sun. 9:30a
10:45a Bible Class
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
CALVARY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
calvaryum.church
6301 Winchester Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-9218
Sunday Worship:
Worship Service 9:30a
Coffee & Conversation 10:30a
Sunday School 10:40a
Lighthouse Worship 10:45a
. . .
MEN’S BREAKFAST
Calvary United Methodist Church will be having a men’s breakfast July 11, at 8:00 a.m. Calvary is located at 6301 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46819.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
ST. THERESE
CATHOLIC CHURCH
www.StThereseFW.org
2304 Lower Huntington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-9139
Office Hours:
Mon. – Fri. 8a – 3p
Mass Times:
Sunday: 8am & 11am
Weekdays: T, Th 5:30 p.m.
W, F 8:30 a.m.
Saturday: 5:15 p.m.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
PEACE EVANGELICAL
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.PeaceLutheranfw.org
4900 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46807
(260) 744-3869
Worship Times:
Sun. 9a
Wed. 6:30p
Bible Class
Sun. 10:30a
. . .
SHARING PEACE CAFE
When: Monday – Thursday, 7am-1pm & Sunday 8:30-11am
Where: On the Campus of Peace Lutheran Church
Who: Community
Why: Enjoy a good beverage and place to meet
Add’l: Delicious beverages, homemade baked goods Free WiFi FB & IG: @sharingpeacecafe
Cost: See Menu on FB
Contact: Rose Murphy – cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
