Thursday, August 5, 2021
Latest:
The Waynedale News

The Waynedale News

South & Southwest Fort Wayne Indiana News

Featured Local News Spotlight 

HUMANE FORT WAYNE’S LOVESEATS PUBLIC ART PROJECT UNVEILING

The Waynedale News Staff

Humane Fort Wayne’s LoveSeats unveiling took place July 17th at 12:00 PM at Freimann Square, 201 E Main St, Fort Wayne, IN 46802.

On July 17th, Humane Fort Wayne, in partnership with Leadership Fort Wayne, Greater FW Inc., and Bob Rohrman Subaru of Fort Wayne, unveiled their LoveSeats public art project to the Fort Wayne community. 25 interactive pieces were created by area artists as a way to learn more about the lifesaving work of Humane Fort Wayne, and to share the joy of art in our beautiful downtown with your family and friends – furry ones included!

For more information on the LoveSeats public art project, visit humanefw.org/loveseats/

At Humane Fort Wayne, we believe that when pets have safe, forever homes, they thrive. And with their loving companionship, so do we. From adoption and pet retention programs, to spay/neuter and wellness services, to community outreach and education, we work tirelessly to prevent the incidence of euthanasia and to promote the happiness, safety and well-being of pets and the people who love them. Visit humanefw.org to learn about our lifesaving programs.

The Waynedale News Staff
Latest posts by The Waynedale News Staff (see all)
Tweet
Pin
Share

The Waynedale News Staff

Our in-house staff works with community members and our local writers to find, write and edit the latest and most interesting news-worthy stories. We are your free community newspaper, boasting positive, family friendly and unique news. > Read More Information About Us > More Articles Written By Our Staff