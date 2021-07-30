HUMANE FORT WAYNE’S LOVESEATS PUBLIC ART PROJECT UNVEILING

Humane Fort Wayne’s LoveSeats unveiling took place July 17th at 12:00 PM at Freimann Square, 201 E Main St, Fort Wayne, IN 46802.

On July 17th, Humane Fort Wayne, in partnership with Leadership Fort Wayne, Greater FW Inc., and Bob Rohrman Subaru of Fort Wayne, unveiled their LoveSeats public art project to the Fort Wayne community. 25 interactive pieces were created by area artists as a way to learn more about the lifesaving work of Humane Fort Wayne, and to share the joy of art in our beautiful downtown with your family and friends – furry ones included!

For more information on the LoveSeats public art project, visit humanefw.org/loveseats/

At Humane Fort Wayne, we believe that when pets have safe, forever homes, they thrive. And with their loving companionship, so do we. From adoption and pet retention programs, to spay/neuter and wellness services, to community outreach and education, we work tirelessly to prevent the incidence of euthanasia and to promote the happiness, safety and well-being of pets and the people who love them. Visit humanefw.org to learn about our lifesaving programs.