COLLABORATION TO HELP FUND VITAL CITY PROJECTS

Mayor Tom Henry, along with City Controller Garry Morr and City Council, announced plans to fund additional public works, parks, and community health improvements.

An ordinance that is scheduled to be introduced at Tuesday’s City Council meeting outlines $7.775 million in investments designed to continue to help move Fort Wayne forward in a positive direction.

The City Administration and City Council are working collaboratively to utilize $7.2 million in funds for capital projects that were deferred from 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and financial uncertainties. There would be $6 million for public works neighborhood projects and $1.2 million to begin the first phase of the Franke Park master plan.

Projects that would be part of the public works neighborhood investments:

-White Oak Lane street rehab

-Harvester Community concrete street repairs

-Rothman Road sidewalk construction between St. Joe and Maplecrest roads (south side)

-Illinois Road sidewalk from Magnavox Way to Thomas Road (north side)

-Asphalt resurfacing

-Land acquisition for sidewalk projects

-Traffic safety projects

-Sidewalk rehabilitation

-Concrete alley reconstruction

Franke Park is the city’s largest park and one of the most visited parks in Fort Wayne. Plus, 2021 marks the park’s 100th anniversary, so the Parks and Recreation Department is looking forward to beginning the design step of the first phase of Franke Park’s revitalization. This project presents a tremendous opportunity to create a new experience for visitors to one of Fort Wayne’s most popular city parks.

In addition, $375,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocation to the City of Fort Wayne would be used to help Super Shot’s Building the Heart of Community Health capital campaign. Super Shot is working to expand health services to the community and create a permanent home for its operations as the agency works each day to safely vaccinate members of the community to protect individuals from illnesses and diseases.

Also, $200,000 from the ARPA allocation would go toward administrative fees to assist the City in utilizing professional expertise in overseeing how the remaining ARPA funds can and will be invested to make the most impact for the community. Fort Wayne is receiving $50.8 million, with half of the total coming this year and the remaining half next year. The funds must be utilized by the end of 2024.

“This collaborative and bipartisan effort demonstrates our collective commitment to doing what’s best for the residents of Fort Wayne,” said Mayor Henry. “Today marks an encouraging next step in our ongoing efforts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. We’re making strides and each day gets better as we work together to engage, innovate, and perform to help individuals, families, and businesses.