Phil Goss (D) – Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District Candidate

Hoosiers in Northeast Indiana deserve better than what we’ve gotten from a succession of GOP Representatives who have done anything they could to gather power, while never representing the people. I promise you that I’ll be better.

There are real problems in our country that need real solutions, and rather than try to find solutions, our current Representative spends his time on Fox News, or running for Senate. While he wastes time in television studios, we continue to wrestle with issues like affordable housing, access to healthcare, and a constant assault on women’s rights in this country. Add in the disastrous culture wars that attack our LGBTQ+ community, disparage the vital work of immigrants, and turn teachers and librarians into criminals, and you have a recipe for authoritarian government.

I promise to put a stop to that.

When I get to Washington, I have plans to help Americans right where they live. Those plans start with my Farm-First policy, which would completely exempt family-owned farms from all estate taxes when they are passed on within the family. We have to protect our generational farms from devastating taxes and corporate takeovers.

I also plan to introduce legislation that provides tax incentives for home builders to build smaller, as an affordable alternative to mass-produced McMansions that are out of reach to the vast majority of homebuyers. We need greater access to more affordable housing, but it’s not being built because there is less profit in building smaller homes. We can fix this issue by providing tax incentives to small, locally owned contractors, who can run their businesses and provide affordable housing for our communities.

These are just a few of the things I want to accomplish in Congress, but I’d like you to better understand what I believe in when you go to the voting booth.

I believe that strong unions mean a strong workforce. Unions gave us the 40-hour work week, vacation time, and workplace safety protections. Unions built the middle class and protected it from exploitation. The right to join a Union must be protected, and right-to-work laws must be abolished.

I believe in a woman’s right to choose. I promise to help pass such laws.

This campaign is not about ego or thirst for power. I am running for office because I feel a deep sense of civic duty, and that duty drives me towards wanting to be the best representative I can be for our people.

I’m Phil Goss, running in the Democratic Primary for the 3rd District, and on May 7th, I need your vote.

Publisher’s Note: In the interest of public education of local politics and to encourage voting, The Waynedale News offered every candidate in the upcoming primary election the opportunity to share their biography and goals for the office that they are running for. This came with the stipulation that they were not allowed to degrade opponents. Staying true to our unbiased news and positive outlook, we do not endorse or recommend any of the candidates on this page further than any other candidates running for office. However, the candidates that appeared in the April 26th edition of the newspaper are wanting to be seen by you! Our recommendation is to use these pages as a reference when researching candidates for the upcoming primary election, make educated decisions on who you would like to see in office and most importantly VOTE on May 7 at your predesignated voting location. More information can be found on www.allencountyinvoters.gov.