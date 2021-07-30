August Worship & Events
WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.WaynedaleUMC.com
2501 Church Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-7424
Worship Times:
Sun, 8:45 a.m. & 11 a.m.
Adult Sunday School 10 a.m.
Weekday Preschool
Ages 2-5 (Sept-May)
Coffee and Cookies are available in between services Live-streaming available through facebook.com/thewaynedaleumc
. . .
MEET OUR NEW PASTOR!
When: Sundays 8:45; 11 a.m.
Where: 2501 Church Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46809
Who: All are welcome
Add’l: Pastor Bill Garver will leave you feeling inspired! Hear God’s word every Sunday! Pastor Bill does a special Children’s Moment at our 8:45 a.m. worship service for the kids. You can also join us through our live-streaming on facebook.com/thewaynedaleumc. Coffee and cookies are served in between services.
Contact: The Church Office at 747-7424
. . .
JOYFUL HEARTS PRESENTS: ACRES LAND TRUST
When: Thursday, August 12 at 5:30 p.m.
Where: 2501 Church Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46809
Who: All are welcome!
Add’l: We meet the 2nd Thursday of the month to listen to a selected speaker and enjoy a meal together. On August 12th, we will hear from ACRES to find out how the organization protects land. Find out how you can help! Please RSVP for the meal count.
Cost: *Good will donation for the meal
Contact: The Church Office at 747-7424
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
ST. THERESE
CATHOLIC CHURCH
www.StThereseFW.org
2304 Lower Huntington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-9139
Office Hours:
Mon. – Fri. 8a – 3p
Mass Times:
Sunday: 8am & 11am
Weekdays: T, Th 5:30 p.m.
W, F 8:30 a.m.
Saturday: 5:15 p.m.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
HOLY SCRIPTURE
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.HolyScriptureFW.org
8811 Kinnerk Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 478-1717
Worship Times:
Every Sun. 9:30a
Adult & Children
Bible Studies 11a
. . .
SERMON SERIES: PAUL’S MISSIONARY JOURNEYS
. . .
SERVICES ARE LIVED STREAMED.
Available on website and Facebook.
Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717 Website holyscripturefw.org Email holyscripturefw@gmail.com
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.ossianumc.org
201 W. Mill Street
Ossian, IN 46777
(260) 622-4326
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare
10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School
Pastor: Rev. David Herr
. . .
ONLINE WORSHIP
Sunday Morning Worship @ 9:00 a.m. in the sanctuary
Check our Website @ OssianUMC.org for link to online service.
. . .
GARAGE SALE
Thursday, August 19, 2021 – 8:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Friday, August 20, 2021 – 8:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, August 21, 2021 – 8:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Proceeds go to United Methodist Women Projects
. . .
NELSON’S BBQ PORT-A PIT CHICKEN WAS CANCELLED
at Ossian United Methodist Church
on Saturday, July 24th 10 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. Any questions, please contact LTA Director, Tracie, at 260-622-4326 ext. 2.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
BETHANY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.BethanyLC.org
2435 Engle Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-0713
Worship Times:
Sun. 9:30a
10:45a Bible Class
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
MOUNT CALVARY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.mtcfw.org
1819 Reservation Drive
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-4121
Worship Times:
All Year
Sunday 9:30am
. . .
CHILD CARE & PRESCHOOL
When: Open 6-6, Monday through Friday
Where: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Dr. 46819
Add’l: Infants through age 5. Before/After School Care.
Contact: 747-4121 x1
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
CALVARY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
calvaryum.church
6301 Winchester Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-9218
Sunday Worship:
Worship Service 9:30a
Coffee & Conversation 10:30a
Sunday School 10:40a
Lighthouse Worship 10:45a
. . .
MEN’S BREAKFAST
Calvary United Methodist Church will be having a men’s breakfast July 11, at 8:00 a.m. Calvary is located at 6301 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46819.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
PEACE EVANGELICAL
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.PeaceLutheranfw.org
4900 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46807
(260) 744-3869
Worship Times:
Sun. 9a
Wed. 6:30p
Bible Class
Sun. 10:30a
. . .
SHARING PEACE CAFE
When: Monday – Thursday, 7am-1pm & Sunday 8:30-11am
Where: On the Campus of Peace Lutheran Church
Who: Community
Why: Enjoy a good beverage and place to meet
Add’l: Delicious beverages, homemade baked goods Free WiFi FB & IG: @sharingpeacecafe
Cost: See Menu on FB
Contact: Rose Murphy – cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
