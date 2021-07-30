August Worship & Events

WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.WaynedaleUMC.com

2501 Church Street

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-7424

Worship Times:

Sun, 8:45 a.m. & 11 a.m.

Adult Sunday School 10 a.m.

Weekday Preschool

Ages 2-5 (Sept-May)

Coffee and Cookies are available in between services Live-streaming available through facebook.com/thewaynedaleumc

. . .

MEET OUR NEW PASTOR!

When: Sundays 8:45; 11 a.m.

Where: 2501 Church Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46809

Who: All are welcome

Add’l: Pastor Bill Garver will leave you feeling inspired! Hear God’s word every Sunday! Pastor Bill does a special Children’s Moment at our 8:45 a.m. worship service for the kids. You can also join us through our live-streaming on facebook.com/thewaynedaleumc. Coffee and cookies are served in between services.

Contact: The Church Office at 747-7424

. . .

JOYFUL HEARTS PRESENTS: ACRES LAND TRUST

When: Thursday, August 12 at 5:30 p.m.

Where: 2501 Church Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46809

Who: All are welcome!

Add’l: We meet the 2nd Thursday of the month to listen to a selected speaker and enjoy a meal together. On August 12th, we will hear from ACRES to find out how the organization protects land. Find out how you can help! Please RSVP for the meal count.

Cost: *Good will donation for the meal

Contact: The Church Office at 747-7424

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ST. THERESE

CATHOLIC CHURCH

www.StThereseFW.org

2304 Lower Huntington Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-9139

Office Hours:

Mon. – Fri. 8a – 3p

Mass Times:

Sunday: 8am & 11am

Weekdays: T, Th 5:30 p.m.

W, F 8:30 a.m.

Saturday: 5:15 p.m.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

HOLY SCRIPTURE

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.HolyScriptureFW.org

8811 Kinnerk Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 478-1717

Worship Times:

Every Sun. 9:30a

Adult & Children

Bible Studies 11a

. . .

SERMON SERIES: PAUL’S MISSIONARY JOURNEYS

. . .

SERVICES ARE LIVED STREAMED.

Available on website and Facebook.

Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717 Website holyscripturefw.org Email holyscripturefw@gmail.com

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.ossianumc.org

201 W. Mill Street

Ossian, IN 46777

(260) 622-4326

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare

10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School

Pastor: Rev. David Herr

. . .

ONLINE WORSHIP

Sunday Morning Worship @ 9:00 a.m. in the sanctuary

Check our Website @ OssianUMC.org for link to online service.

. . .

GARAGE SALE

Thursday, August 19, 2021 – 8:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday, August 20, 2021 – 8:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 21, 2021 – 8:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Proceeds go to United Methodist Women Projects

. . .

NELSON’S BBQ PORT-A PIT CHICKEN WAS CANCELLED

at Ossian United Methodist Church

on Saturday, July 24th 10 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. Any questions, please contact LTA Director, Tracie, at 260-622-4326 ext. 2.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BETHANY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.BethanyLC.org

2435 Engle Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-0713

Worship Times:

Sun. 9:30a

10:45a Bible Class

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MOUNT CALVARY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.mtcfw.org

1819 Reservation Drive

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-4121

Worship Times:

All Year

Sunday 9:30am

. . .

CHILD CARE & PRESCHOOL

When: Open 6-6, Monday through Friday

Where: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Dr. 46819

Add’l: Infants through age 5. Before/After School Care.

Contact: 747-4121 x1

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

CALVARY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

calvaryum.church

6301 Winchester Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-9218

Sunday Worship:

Worship Service 9:30a

Coffee & Conversation 10:30a

Sunday School 10:40a

Lighthouse Worship 10:45a

. . .

MEN’S BREAKFAST

Calvary United Methodist Church will be having a men’s breakfast July 11, at 8:00 a.m. Calvary is located at 6301 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46819.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

PEACE EVANGELICAL

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.PeaceLutheranfw.org

4900 Fairfield Ave.

Fort Wayne, IN 46807

(260) 744-3869

Worship Times:

Sun. 9a

Wed. 6:30p

Bible Class

Sun. 10:30a

. . .

SHARING PEACE CAFE

When: Monday – Thursday, 7am-1pm & Sunday 8:30-11am

Where: On the Campus of Peace Lutheran Church

Who: Community

Why: Enjoy a good beverage and place to meet

Add’l: Delicious beverages, homemade baked goods Free WiFi FB & IG: @sharingpeacecafe

Cost: See Menu on FB

Contact: Rose Murphy – cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .