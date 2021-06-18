June Worship & Events

HOLY SCRIPTURE

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.HolyScriptureFW.org

8811 Kinnerk Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 478-1717

Worship Times:

Every Sun. 9:30a

Adult & Children

Bible Studies 11a

. . .

NEW SUMMER WORSHIP SERIES

What: New Summer Worship Series that will follow the Apostle Paul on his missionary journeys and the messages he preached and experienced.

Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717 Website holyscripturefw.org Email holyscripturefw.com

. . .

SERVICES NOW LIVE-STREAMED

Available on website and facebook.

Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717 Web site holyscripturefw.org Email holyscripturefw@gmail.com

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

CALVARY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

calvaryum.church

6301 Winchester Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-9218

Sunday Worship:

Worship Service 9:30a

Coffee & Conversation 10:30a

Sunday School 10:40a

Lighthouse Worship 10:45a

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.ossianumc.org

201 W. Mill Street

Ossian, IN 46777

(260) 622-4326

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School,

10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School

Pastor: Rev. David Herr

. . .

ONLINE WORSHIP

Sunday Morning Worship @ 9:00 a.m. in the sanctuary

Check our Website @ OssianUMC.org for link to online service.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.WaynedaleUMC.com

2501 Church Street

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-7424

Worship Times:

Sun, 8:45 a.m. & 11 a.m.

Sunday School 10 a.m.

Weekday Preschool

Ages 2-5 (Sept-May)

. . .

VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL

When: June 16, 23, & 30

Where: 2501 Church Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46809

Who: Children ages 3-13

Add’l: Looking for something fun to keep the kids busy this summer? Join us for Vacation Bible School on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. for the month of June!

Cost: Free

Contact: The Church Office at 747-7424

. . .

PRESCHOOL REGISTRATION

When: Fall 2021

Where: Waynedale United Methodist Preschool

Add’l: Want to know more? Visit our website: waynedaleumc.com and select Preschool at the top of the page.

Contact: Director Laurie Sorg at (260) 241-6683

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MOUNT CALVARY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.mtcfw.org

1819 Reservation Drive

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-4121

Worship Times:

All Year

Sunday 9:30am

. . .

CHILD CARE & PRESCHOOL

When: Open 6-6, Monday through Friday

Where: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Dr. 46819

Add’l: Infants through age 5. Before/After School Care.

Contact: 747-4121 x1

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ST. THERESE

CATHOLIC CHURCH

www.StThereseFW.org

2304 Lower Huntington Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-9139

Office Hours:

Mon. – Fri. 8a – 3p

Mass Times:

Sunday: 8am & 11am

Weekdays: T, Th 5:30 p.m.

W, F 8:30 a.m.

Saturday: 5:15 p.m.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

PEACE EVANGELICAL

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.PeaceLutheranfw.org

4900 Fairfield Ave.

Fort Wayne, IN 46807

(260) 744-3869

Worship Times:

Sun. 9a

Wed. 6:30p

Bible Class

Sun. 10:30a

. . .

SHARING PEACE CAFE

When: Monday – Thursday, 7am-1pm & Sunday 8:30-11am

Where: On the Campus of Peace Lutheran Church

Who: Community

Why: Enjoy a good beverage and place to meet

Add’l: Delicious beverages, homemade baked goods Free WiFi FB & IG: @sharingpeacecafe

Cost: See Menu on FB

Contact: Rose Murphy – cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org

. . .

ART SHOW OPEN HOUSE

When: Saturday, June 12, 1-4pm

Where: Sharing Peace Cafe

Who: Works by local multi-media artist, Shane Murphy

Why: Support local art

Add’l: All artwork available for purchase. Cash and checks (payable to artist) only.

Cost: Free

Contact: Rose Murphy, 260-744-3869 or cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BETHANY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.BethanyLC.org

2435 Engle Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-0713

Worship Times:

Sun. 9:30a

10:45a Bible Class

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .