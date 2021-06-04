Early Summer Worship & Events
HOLY SCRIPTURE
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.HolyScriptureFW.org
8811 Kinnerk Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 478-1717
Worship Times:
Every Sun. 9:30a
Adult & Children
Bible Studies 11a
NEW SUMMER WORSHIP SERIES
What: New Summer Worship Series that will follow the Apostle Paul on his missionary journeys and the messages he preached and experienced.
When: Summer
Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717 Website holyscripturefw.org Email holyscripturefw.com
SERVICES NOW LIVE-STREAMED
Service is streamed each Sunday. Also available on Facebook. Social distancing is followed.
OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.ossianumc.org
201 W. Mill Street
Ossian, IN 46777
(260) 622-4326
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School,
10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School
Pastor: Rev. David Herr
ONLINE WORSHIP
Sunday Morning Worship @ 9:00 a.m. in the sanctuary
Check our Website @ OssianUMC.org for link to online service.
MOUNT CALVARY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.mtcfw.org
1819 Reservation Drive
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-4121
Worship Times:
All Year
Sunday 9:30am
CHILD CARE & PRESCHOOL
When: Open 6-6, Monday through Friday
Where: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Dr. 46819
Add’l: Infants through age 5. Before/After School Care.
Contact: 747-4121 x1
WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.WaynedaleUMC.com
2501 Church Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-7424
Worship Times:
Sun, 8:45 a.m. & 11 a.m.
Sunday School 10 a.m.
Weekday Preschool
Ages 2-5 (Sept-May)
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL
Who: Recommended ages 3-13
Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church
When: June 9, 16, 23, & 30
Contact: 747-7424
Cost: Free
We are kicking off Vacation Bible School on Wednesday, June 9 at 5:30 with a Community Block Party. All are welcome for faith, fun, and free food! VBS will be June 16, 23, & 30 from 6-7pm. Don’t miss out!
FREE COMMUNITY DINNER SACK MEAL (DRIVE-THRU ONLY)
Who: Anyone
Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church
When: Monday, June 14 from 5-6
Contact: 747-7424
Cost: Free
BETHANY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.BethanyLC.org
2435 Engle Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-0713
Worship Times:
Sun. 9:30a
10:45a Bible Class
CALVARY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
calvaryum.church
6301 Winchester Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-9218
Sunday Worship:
Worship Service 9:30a
Coffee & Conversation 10:30a
Sunday School 10:40a
Lighthouse Worship 10:45a
ST. THERESE
CATHOLIC CHURCH
www.StThereseFW.org
2304 Lower Huntington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-9139
Office Hours:
Mon. – Fri. 8a – 3p
Mass Times:
Sunday: 8am & 11am
Weekdays: T, Th 5:30 p.m.
W, F 8:30 a.m.
Saturday: 5:15 p.m.
PEACE EVANGELICAL
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.PeaceLutheranfw.org
4900 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46807
(260) 744-3869
Worship Times:
Sun. 9a
Wed. 6:30p
Bible Class
Sun. 10:30a
SHARING PEACE CAFE
When: Monday – Thursday, 7am-1pm & Sunday 8:30-11am
Where: On the Campus of Peace Lutheran Church
Who: Community
Why: Enjoy a good beverage and place to meet
Add’l: Delicious beverages, homemade baked goods Free WiFi FB & IG: @sharingpeacecafe
Cost: See Menu on FB
Contact: Rose Murphy – cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org
ART SHOW OPEN HOUSE
When: Saturday, June 12, 1-4pm
Where: Sharing Peace Cafe
Who: Works by local multi-media artist, Shane Murphy
Why: Support local art
Add’l: All artwork available for purchase. Cash and checks (payable to artist) only.
Cost: Free
Contact: Rose Murphy, 260-744-3869 or cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org
