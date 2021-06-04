ENCOURAGING THE COMMUNITY TO MOVE 100 MILES TO CREATE SMILES

Community members are invited to move 100 miles this summer to raise awareness and support for individuals with disabilities. Funds raised from Turnstone’s 2nd annual “Push, Paddle or Pedal” challenge event will directly support local children and adults with disabilities, giving them access to services and programs that support a healthy quality of life.

Participants may register and begin logging their activity this Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend, Monday, September 6. Miles may be counted in any indoor or outdoor activity that tracks distance including, walking, running, biking, canoeing, adaptive biking, and more. Event participants may also choose to raise additional funds by asking family and friends to donate in support of their ongoing commitment to the challenge.

“This is a great opportunity to embrace your own mental and physical health, while educating our community about the inclusion and empowerment of individuals with disabilities,” said Rena Shown, Turnstone’s Chief of Development and Strategic Partnerships. “With this event, you can enjoy your favorite activities all summer and know you are making a difference in people’s lives.”

Turnstone’s “Push, Paddle or Pedal” event brings everyone in the community together with a common commitment to living our healthiest lives and achieving our highest potential. Participants with and without disabilities are encouraged to join with others to make the most of the 100-mile challenge, and find creative ways to track their miles all summer long.

The registration fee for an individual is $25. Each $25 registration fee includes a t-shirt and celebration token for a free beverage of choice at Hop River Brewing Company. More information about joining the challenge can be found at turnstone.org/pushpaddlepedal

Turnstone’s mission is to empower people with disabilities to achieve their highest potential by providing one of the most comprehensive offerings of service and programs to people with disabilities and their families under one roof in the United States. Thanks to generous support and compassionate staff, Turnstone’s legacy of advocacy and innovation continues to contribute to a world that accepts and values people based on their abilities. This legacy now includes the privilege of functioning as the home training facility for the U.S. Men’s and Women’s National Goalball Teams and the goalball resident program through a partnership with the United States Association of Blind Athletes (USABA).