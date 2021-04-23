May Worship & Events
OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.ossianumc.org
201 W. Mill Street
Ossian, IN 46777
(260) 622-4326
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School,
10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School
Pastor: Rev. David Herr
. . .
ONLINE WORSHIP
Sunday Morning Worship @ 9:00 a.m. in the sanctuary
Check our Website @ OssianUMC.org for link to online service.
. . .
GARAGE SALE
When: Thursday, April 22 8:30 – 6; Friday, April 23 8:30 – 7; Saturday – April 24 8:30 – 2
Where: Ossian United Methodist Church 201 W Mill Street
Who: Sponsored by United Methodist Women
Why: United Methodist Women Projects
Add’l: MASKS REQUIRED
Contact: Diann Goshorn 260-622-4326
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
HOLY SCRIPTURE
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.HolyScriptureFW.org
8811 Kinnerk Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 478-1717
Worship Times:
Every Sun. 9:30a
Adult & Children
Bible Studies 11a
. . .
SERMON SERIES
“Ripples” of Resurrection Hope for the next 4 weeks
. . .
SERVICES NOW LIVE-STREAMED
Service is streamed each Sunday. Also available on Facebook. Social distancing is followed.
. . .
SUNDAY BIBLE STUDY – TIMELY TOPICS
When: 11 AM
Where: Sanctuary with social distancing
Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717 Website: holyscripturefw.org Email: holyscripturefw@gmail.com
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.WaynedaleUMC.com
2501 Church Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-7424
Worship Times:
Sun, 8:45 a.m. & 11 a.m.
Sunday School 10 a.m.
Masks required, social distancing, encouraged not to congregate in the Lobby.
Weekday Preschool
Ages 2-5 (Sept-May)
. . .
PRESCHOOL ENRICHMENT 2021
When: Spring 2021 (January- May) and Fall 2021 (September- December)
Where: Waynedale United Methodist Preschool
Who: Children ages 2-5
Add’l: Interested in our Preschool Enrichment?
We accept ages 2-5 for half-day or full-day structured learning. Want to know more? Visit our website: waynedaleumc.com/ and select Preschool at the top of the page.
Contact: Contact: Director Laurie Sorg at (260) 241-6683
. . .
FOOD BANK HOURS
When: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am- 11 am
Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church
Who: Areas 46809, 46819, and the Yoder area
Add’l: Our Food Bank is open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am-11 am.
We serve zip codes 46809, 46819, and the Yoder area. Patrons are eligible to come every 30 days. Please bring an I.D. and a piece of mail with your current address.
Contact: The Church Office at 747-7424
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
MOUNT CALVARY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.mtcfw.org
1819 Reservation Drive
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-4121
Worship Times:
All Year
Sunday 9:30am
. . .
CHILD CARE & PRESCHOOL
When: Open 6-6, Monday through Friday
Where: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Dr. 46819
Add’l: Infants through age 5. Before/After School Care.
Contact: 747-4121 x1
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
ST. THERESE
CATHOLIC CHURCH
www.StThereseFW.org
2304 Lower Huntington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-9139
Office Hours:
Mon. – Fri. 8a – 3p
Mass Times:
Sunday: 8am & 11am
Weekdays: T, Th 5:30 p.m.
W, F 8:30 a.m.
Saturday: 5:15 p.m.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
PEACE EVANGELICAL
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.PeaceLutheranfw.org
4900 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46807
(260) 744-3869
Worship Times:
Sun. 9a
Wed. 6:30p
Bible Class
Sun. 10:30a
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
BETHANY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.BethanyLC.org
2435 Engle Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-0713
Worship Times:
Sun. 9:30a
10:45a Bible Class
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
CALVARY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
calvaryum.church
6301 Winchester Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-9218
Sunday Worship:
Worship Service 9:30a
Coffee & Conversation 10:30a
Sunday School 10:40a
Lighthouse Worship 10:45a
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
