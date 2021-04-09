FALCONCAM CAPTURES 2021’S FIRST EGGS

A sure sign spring has arrived in Fort Wayne, IN is evident on the roof of the city’s tallest building: the peregrine falcon nest is now filled with 4 eggs. The first egg was spotted on Indiana Michigan Power’s (I&M) FalconCam on Sunday, March 14.

People can view the nest, eggs and proud parents live 24×7 by going to I&M’s live webcam: www.IndianaMichiganPower.com/FalconCam. In the next few months, I&M expects to record more than 10,000 page views on the webcam as we wait for the eggs to hatch.

“Our FalconCam is popular for falcon fans, ornithology aficionados, local students and people all over the world. I&M, Soarin’ Hawk Avian Rescue (based in Fort Wayne) and The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) work together every year to name and band each chick,” said Kim Sabrosky, director of External Affairs for Indiana Michigan Power. “We are excited to have eggs once again in the nesting box and look forward to naming and banding the chicks in a few months.”

Since 1996, more than 60 falcon chicks have hatched in a nesting box on top of Indiana Michigan Power Center, (previously known as One Summit Square), making it one of the more productive sites in the Midwest for the falcon restoration. The building offers a cliff-like vantage point with few natural predators and access to water and food.

The parents’ identity will be confirmed by reading the ID bands on their legs. The parents are presumed to be Jamie (male) and Moxie (female). If so, Jamie and Moxie have laid at least 28 eggs since taking residence on the downtown landmark in 2013.

The falcon eggs generally hatch about a month after eggs are laid, and the young birds take their first flights at about six weeks of age.

Once the falcons reach an appropriate age, I&M will work with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources to name and band each new falcon chick.