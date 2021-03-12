AIHS GRAB N’ GO MEAL PROGRAM RESUMES

Aging & In-Home Services of Northeast Indiana (AIHS) will resume its COVID-19 nutrition program outreach – Grab n’ Go Meal Distributions – starting in March in response to the continued nutritional needs from community-dwelling older adults. AIHS will now be requiring reservations to be made and will begin accepting reservations on March 1st. Eligible individuals are those 60 years of age and older, able to attend the meal pick-up. To make a reservation, call: Sharri, 260-745-1200 ext. 234 or JC, 260-745-1200 ext. 280. With a reservation, you will receive a confirmation of date and time for pick-up of a two-week supply of shelf-stable meals. Space is limited, reservations are made in the order they are received.

The meal pick-up location will be at Aging & In-Home Services, 8101 W. Jefferson Blvd. To participate, AIHS asks individuals to have their reservation, photo ID and telephone number accessible upon check-in. No alternate pickup persons will be allowed – if you or your loved one is homebound, please call the Aging & Disability Resource Center (ADRC) at 260-469-3036 to set up Meals on Wheels/Home Delivered Meals.

Along with donations from the ‘Fill Their Plate’ campaign, AIHS received a $49,000 Emergency Relief Funding grant from the United Way of Allen County to restart this program. AIHS would like to thank the entire community for their support in ensuring this program continues.

The Grab n’ Go program was designed to safely and quickly address the issue of hunger and food insecurity while minimizing contact according to COVID-19 mitigation protocols. These distributions remain a drive-thru service, and AIHS asks all attendees to remain in their vehicles during check-in and meal pickup. Masks are required.

Also, in March, AIHS will celebrate National Senior Nutrition Program Month. Funded by the Older Americans Act, the National Senior Nutrition Program began in 1972 and has been meeting the nutritional, social, and wellness needs of older Americans for nearly 50 years. Each March, the Administration for Community Living recognizes its anniversary by celebrating the program’s rich history and tremendous value across the nation. To learn more about Senior Nutrition Programs, follow AIHS on Facebook, @agingihs