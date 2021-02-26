March Worship & Events

WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.WaynedaleUMC.com

2501 Church Street

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-7424

Worship Times:

Sun, 8:45 & 11a

Sunday School 10a

Weekday Preschool

Ages 2-5 (Sept – May)

. . .

CANCELED IN-PERSON SUNDAY SERVICES

In-person worship services are cancelled at this time. Just a reminder, you can catch virtual services every Sunday at 10 am with UMC Markle. The link to access this live stream can be found on our website (www.waynedaleumc.com).

. . .

PRESCHOOL ENRICHMENT 2021

When: Spring 2021 (January- May) and Fall 2021 (September- December)

Where: Waynedale United Methodist Preschool

Who: Children ages 2-5

Add’l: We accept ages 2-5 for half-day or full-day structured learning. Want to know more? Visit our website: waynedaleumc.com/ and select Preschool at the top of the page. Registration for Fall 2021 will begin in March.

Contact: Contact: Director Laurie Sorg at (260) 241-6683

. . .

FOOD BANK HOURS

When: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am- 11 am

Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church

Who: Areas 46809, 46819, and the Yoder area

Add’l: We serve zip codes 46809, 46819, and the Yoder area. Patrons are eligible to come every 30 days. Please bring an I.D. and a piece of mail with your current address.

Contact: The Church Office at 747-7424

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BETHANY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.BethanyLC.org

2435 Engle Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-0713

Worship Times:

Sun. 9a

10:30a Bible Class

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

HOLY SCRIPTURE

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.HolyScriptureFW.org

8811 Kinnerk Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 478-1717

Worship Times:

Every Sun. 9:30a

Adult & Children

Bible Studies 11a

. . .

ONLINE WORSHIP

Sunday morning Worship @ 9:30am

Watch anytime on Holy Scripture Facebook account or the website holyscripturefw.org

. . .

SUNDAY LENTEN SERIES: THE STRUGGLE

When: Sunday @ 9:30 AM

Why: The road to the cross was a struggle. Jesus descended the mount of glory so that He could enter the valley of suffering.

. . .

LENTEN MIDWEEK SERVICES – THE HANDS OF THE PASSION

When: Wednesday Evenings @ 7:00 PM thru March 24

Why: Will follow Jesus to the 40 day journey to the cross.

Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717 Web site: holyscripturefw.org Email holyscripturefw@gmail.com

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.ossianumc.org

201 W. Mill Street

Ossian, IN 46777

(260) 622-4326

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School,

10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School

Pastor: Rev. David Herr

. . .

ONLINE WORSHIP

Sunday Morning Worship @ 9:00 a.m. in the sanctuary

Check our Website @ OssianUMC.org for link to online service.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

PEACE EVANGELICAL

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.PeaceLutheranfw.org

4900 Fairfield Ave.

Fort Wayne, IN 46807

(260) 744-3869

Worship Times:

Sun. 9a

Wed. 6:30p

Bible Class

Sun. 10:30a

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MOUNT CALVARY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.mtcfw.org

1819 Reservation Drive

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-4121

Worship Times:

All Year

Saturday 5:00p

Sunday 8:00a

Sunday 10:45a

Sunday 9:30-10:30a

Bible Study for Grades K-5

Preschool Sunday School

Youth Bible Study

Adult Bible Study

. . .

CHILD CARE & PRESCHOOL

When: Open 6-6, Monday through Friday

Where: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Dr. 46819

Add’l: Infants through age 5. Before/After School Care.

Contact: 747-4121 x1

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ST. THERESE

CATHOLIC CHURCH

www.StThereseFW.org

2304 Lower Huntington Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-9139

Office Hours:

Mon. – Fri. 8a – 3p

Mass Times:

Sunday: 8am & 11am

Weekdays: T, Th 5:30 p.m.

W, F 8:30 a.m.

Saturday: 5:15 p.m.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

CALVARY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

calvaryum.church

6301 Winchester Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-9218

Sunday Worship:

Worship Service 9:30a

Coffee & Conversation 10:30a

Sunday School 10:40a

Lighthouse Worship 10:45a

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .