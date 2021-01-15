New Year’s Worship & Events

WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.WaynedaleUMC.com

2501 Church Street

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-7424

Worship Times:

Sun, 8:45 & 11a

Sunday School 10a

Weekday Preschool

Ages 2-5 (Sept – May)

. . .

CANCELED IN-PERSON SUNDAY SERVICES

At this time, we do not have any updates regarding when our parish will be able to meet for our regular services. We would like to thank everyone for their patience and flexibility. Until then, please join us for our virtual worship services every Sunday at 10 am. You can access the links through Facebook or on our website (www.waynedaleumc.com). Thank you!

. . .

PRESCHOOL ENRICHMENT 2021

When: Spring 2021 (January- May) and Fall 2021 (September- December)

Where: United Methodist Preschool

Who: Children ages 2-5

Add’l: Our school offers half day and full day enrichment classes. Visit our website at www.waynedaleumc.com and click on PRESCHOOL at the top for additional information.

Contact: Director Laurie Sorg at 241-6683

. . .

FOOD BANK HOURS

When: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am- 11 am

Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church

Who: Areas 46809, 46819, and the Yoder area

Add’l: Our Food Bank is here to assist those in need. Patrons are eligible to come every 30 days. Please bring an I.D. and a piece of mail with your current address. Due to Covid-19, we are offering curbside service only. Please come to Door #1 for assistance. Thank you.

Contact: The Church Office at 747-7424

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

HOLY SCRIPTURE

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.HolyScriptureFW.org

8811 Kinnerk Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 478-1717

Worship Times:

Every Sun. 9:30a

Adult & Children

Bible Studies 11a

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.ossianumc.org

201 W. Mill Street

Ossian, IN 46777

(260) 622-4326

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School,

10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School

Pastor: Rev. David Herr

. . .

ONLINE WORSHIP

Sunday Morning Worship @ 9:00 a.m. in the sanctuary

Check our Website @ OssianUMC.org for link to online service.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MOUNT CALVARY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.mtcfw.org

1819 Reservation Drive

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-4121

Worship Times:

All Year

Saturday 5:00p

Sunday 8:00a

Sunday 10:45a

Sunday 9:30-10:30a

Bible Study for Grades K-5

Preschool Sunday School

Youth Bible Study

Adult Bible Study

. . .

CHILD CARE & PRESCHOOL

When: Open 6-6, Monday through Friday

Where: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Dr. 46819

Add’l: Infants through age 5. Before/After School Care.

Contact: 747-4121 x1

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ST. THERESE

CATHOLIC CHURCH

www.StThereseFW.org

2304 Lower Huntington Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-9139

Office Hours:

Mon. – Fri. 8a – 3p

Mass Times:

Sunday: 8am & 11am

Weekdays: T, Th 5:30 p.m.

W, F 8:30 a.m.

Saturday: 5:15 p.m.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

PEACE EVANGELICAL

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.PeaceLutheranfw.org

4900 Fairfield Ave.

Fort Wayne, IN 46807

(260) 744-3869

Worship Times:

Sun. 9a

Wed. 6:30p

Bible Class

Sun. 10:30a

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BETHANY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.BethanyLC.org

2435 Engle Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-0713

Worship Times:

Sun. 9a

10:30a Bible Class

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

CALVARY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

calvaryum.church

6301 Winchester Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-9218

Sunday Worship:

Worship Service 9:30a

Coffee & Conversation 10:30a

Sunday School 10:40a

Lighthouse Worship 10:45a

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .