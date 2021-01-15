New Year’s Worship & Events
WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.WaynedaleUMC.com
2501 Church Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-7424
Worship Times:
Sun, 8:45 & 11a
Sunday School 10a
Weekday Preschool
Ages 2-5 (Sept – May)
. . .
CANCELED IN-PERSON SUNDAY SERVICES
At this time, we do not have any updates regarding when our parish will be able to meet for our regular services. We would like to thank everyone for their patience and flexibility. Until then, please join us for our virtual worship services every Sunday at 10 am. You can access the links through Facebook or on our website (www.waynedaleumc.com). Thank you!
. . .
PRESCHOOL ENRICHMENT 2021
When: Spring 2021 (January- May) and Fall 2021 (September- December)
Where: United Methodist Preschool
Who: Children ages 2-5
Add’l: Our school offers half day and full day enrichment classes. Visit our website at www.waynedaleumc.com and click on PRESCHOOL at the top for additional information.
Contact: Director Laurie Sorg at 241-6683
. . .
FOOD BANK HOURS
When: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am- 11 am
Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church
Who: Areas 46809, 46819, and the Yoder area
Add’l: Our Food Bank is here to assist those in need. Patrons are eligible to come every 30 days. Please bring an I.D. and a piece of mail with your current address. Due to Covid-19, we are offering curbside service only. Please come to Door #1 for assistance. Thank you.
Contact: The Church Office at 747-7424
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
HOLY SCRIPTURE
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.HolyScriptureFW.org
8811 Kinnerk Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 478-1717
Worship Times:
Every Sun. 9:30a
Adult & Children
Bible Studies 11a
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.ossianumc.org
201 W. Mill Street
Ossian, IN 46777
(260) 622-4326
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School,
10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School
Pastor: Rev. David Herr
. . .
ONLINE WORSHIP
Sunday Morning Worship @ 9:00 a.m. in the sanctuary
Check our Website @ OssianUMC.org for link to online service.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
MOUNT CALVARY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.mtcfw.org
1819 Reservation Drive
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-4121
Worship Times:
All Year
Saturday 5:00p
Sunday 8:00a
Sunday 10:45a
Sunday 9:30-10:30a
Bible Study for Grades K-5
Preschool Sunday School
Youth Bible Study
Adult Bible Study
. . .
CHILD CARE & PRESCHOOL
When: Open 6-6, Monday through Friday
Where: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Dr. 46819
Add’l: Infants through age 5. Before/After School Care.
Contact: 747-4121 x1
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
ST. THERESE
CATHOLIC CHURCH
www.StThereseFW.org
2304 Lower Huntington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-9139
Office Hours:
Mon. – Fri. 8a – 3p
Mass Times:
Sunday: 8am & 11am
Weekdays: T, Th 5:30 p.m.
W, F 8:30 a.m.
Saturday: 5:15 p.m.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
PEACE EVANGELICAL
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.PeaceLutheranfw.org
4900 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46807
(260) 744-3869
Worship Times:
Sun. 9a
Wed. 6:30p
Bible Class
Sun. 10:30a
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
BETHANY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.BethanyLC.org
2435 Engle Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-0713
Worship Times:
Sun. 9a
10:30a Bible Class
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
CALVARY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
calvaryum.church
6301 Winchester Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-9218
Sunday Worship:
Worship Service 9:30a
Coffee & Conversation 10:30a
Sunday School 10:40a
Lighthouse Worship 10:45a
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
