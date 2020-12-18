NEIGHBORHOOD IMPROVEMENT GRANT PROGRAM NOW OPEN

The 2021 Neighborhood Improvement Grant program is now open and taking applications.

Information and guidelines about the Neighborhood Improvement Grant program can be found at www.FortWayne Neighborhoods.org by clicking on the resources menu item. The City’s Community Development Division will award grants up to $5,000 to any registered Fort Wayne neighborhood association or one of the City’s four Area Partnerships. A simple registration form is available on the neighborhoods website.



“These grants are an important way to support our neighborhoods’ efforts to make their public spaces more welcoming and attractive, as well as build neighborhood pride,” said Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry.

This is the third year for the program, which is designed to support neighborhood projects that beautify public spaces and strengthen community involvement. Accepted projects must enhance the aesthetics of the neighborhood, provide a clear community benefit, be accessible to all residents and increase civic pride. Examples include community gardens, improvements to community centers, benches, public art or signage. Expenses such as routine maintenance, social events or operating expenses will not be covered.

Neighborhood leaders are invited to a virtual workshop February 3, 2021 at 6 p.m. to help answer questions about the grant process and get assistance in refining applications. Anyone wanting to attend the workshop should email Palermo Galindo, Community Liaison, at

Palermo.Galindo@cityoffortwayne.org Final applications are due March 1, 2021.