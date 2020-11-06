November Worship & Events

WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.WaynedaleUMC.com

2501 Church Street

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-7424

Worship Times:

Sun, 8:45 & 11a

Sunday School 10a

Weekday Preschool

Ages 2-5 (Sept – May)

APPLE DUMPLINGS BAKE SALE

When: November 1st, 7th, & 8th

Add’l: Sunday, November 1, 2020, apple dumplings will be on sale in the Music Hallway between services.

Saturday, November 7, 2020, Drive Thru sales for apple dumplings from 10 to 12 pm. Call office for pre-order or come and take a chance.

Sunday, November 8, 2020, apple dumplings which do not get sold on Saturday will be available between Services in the Music Hallway.

Cost: $4.00 each

Contact: Call 747-7424 with questions.

THANKSGIVING DRIVE-THRU DINNER

When: Monday, November 9, 4:30pm-6pm

Add’l: There will be a free Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Monday, Nov. 9 from 4:30-6:00. It will be DRIVE THRU ONLY. Hall’s restaurant will be preparing the meal. Our Thanksgiving meal will be turkey, dressing, mash potatoes/gravy, and a veggie. We invite the congregation and the Waynedale community.

Cost: Free

Contact: Call 747-7424 with questions.

BETHANY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.BethanyLC.org

2435 Engle Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-0713

Worship Times:

Sun. 9a

10:30a Bible Class

HOLY SCRIPTURE

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.HolyScriptureFW.org

8811 Kinnerk Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 478-1717

Worship Times:

Every Sun. 9:30a

Adult & Children

Bible Studies 11a

NEW WORSHIP SERIES – PSALMS FOR THE SEASON OF END TIMES

When: November 1, 8, 15, 22

Why: During the season of End Times, we will gather together in worship to reflect on the appointed Psalms for each week.

Add’l: It feels more and more like we are living in the End Times, doesn’t it? Pandemics rage, political leaders rant, fights and violence erupts almost every day, and God’s Word is disregarded and set on the self by many. Don’t be afraid. Don’t be overwhelmed. Jesus is coming. Jesus is here.

Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717 Website holyscripturefw.org

ELMHURST CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE

2908 Kelmar Dr.

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-6412

Regular Worship Times:

Sunday School 9:30a

Sunday Morning Worship 10:30a

Sunday Evening Service 6p

“Hour of Power” Wednesday 7p

Sunday School For All Ages Pre-School Through Adults

OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.ossianumc.org

201 W. Mill Street

Ossian, IN 46777

(260) 622-4326

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School,

10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School

Pastor: Rev. David Herr

ONLINE WORSHIP

Sunday Morning Worship @ 9:00 a.m. in the sanctuary

Check our Website @ OssianUMC.org for link to online service.

MOUNT CALVARY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.mtcfw.org

1819 Reservation Drive

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-4121

Worship Times:

All Year

Saturday 5:00p

Sunday 8:00a

Sunday 10:45a

Sunday 9:30-10:30a

Bible Study for Grades K-5

Preschool Sunday School

Youth Bible Study

Adult Bible Study

CHILD CARE & PRESCHOOL

When: Open 6-6, Monday through Friday

Where: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Dr. 46819

Add’l: Infants through age 5. Before/After School Care.

Contact: 747-4121 x1

ST. THERESE

CATHOLIC CHURCH

www.StThereseFW.org

2304 Lower Huntington Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-9139

Office Hours:

Mon. – Fri. 8a – 3p

Mass Times:

Sunday: 8am & 11am

Weekdays: T, Th 5:30 p.m.

W, F 8:30 a.m.

Saturday: 5:15 p.m.

PEACE EVANGELICAL

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.PeaceLutheranfw.org

4900 Fairfield Ave.

Fort Wayne, IN 46807

(260) 744-3869

Worship Times:

Sun. 9a

Wed. 6:30p

Bible Class

Sun. 10:30a

Peace Rummage and Bake Sale postponed until further notice.

CALVARY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

calvaryum.church

6301 Winchester Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-9218

Sunday Worship:

Worship Service 9:30a

Coffee & Conversation 10:30a

Sunday School 10:40a

Lighthouse Worship 10:45a

