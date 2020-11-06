November Worship & Events
WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.WaynedaleUMC.com
2501 Church Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-7424
Worship Times:
Sun, 8:45 & 11a
Sunday School 10a
Weekday Preschool
Ages 2-5 (Sept – May)
. . .
APPLE DUMPLINGS BAKE SALE
When: November 1st, 7th, & 8th
Add’l: Sunday, November 1, 2020, apple dumplings will be on sale in the Music Hallway between services.
Saturday, November 7, 2020, Drive Thru sales for apple dumplings from 10 to 12 pm. Call office for pre-order or come and take a chance.
Sunday, November 8, 2020, apple dumplings which do not get sold on Saturday will be available between Services in the Music Hallway.
Cost: $4.00 each
Contact: Call 747-7424 with questions.
. . .
THANKSGIVING DRIVE-THRU DINNER
When: Monday, November 9, 4:30pm-6pm
Add’l: There will be a free Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Monday, Nov. 9 from 4:30-6:00. It will be DRIVE THRU ONLY. Hall’s restaurant will be preparing the meal. Our Thanksgiving meal will be turkey, dressing, mash potatoes/gravy, and a veggie. We invite the congregation and the Waynedale community.
Cost: Free
Contact: Call 747-7424 with questions.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
BETHANY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.BethanyLC.org
2435 Engle Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-0713
Worship Times:
Sun. 9a
10:30a Bible Class
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
HOLY SCRIPTURE
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.HolyScriptureFW.org
8811 Kinnerk Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 478-1717
Worship Times:
Every Sun. 9:30a
Adult & Children
Bible Studies 11a
. . .
NEW WORSHIP SERIES – PSALMS FOR THE SEASON OF END TIMES
When: November 1, 8, 15, 22
Why: During the season of End Times, we will gather together in worship to reflect on the appointed Psalms for each week.
Add’l: It feels more and more like we are living in the End Times, doesn’t it? Pandemics rage, political leaders rant, fights and violence erupts almost every day, and God’s Word is disregarded and set on the self by many. Don’t be afraid. Don’t be overwhelmed. Jesus is coming. Jesus is here.
Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717 Website holyscripturefw.org
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
ELMHURST CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE
2908 Kelmar Dr.
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-6412
Regular Worship Times:
Sunday School 9:30a
Sunday Morning Worship 10:30a
Sunday Evening Service 6p
“Hour of Power” Wednesday 7p
Sunday School For All Ages Pre-School Through Adults
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.ossianumc.org
201 W. Mill Street
Ossian, IN 46777
(260) 622-4326
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School,
10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School
Pastor: Rev. David Herr
. . .
ONLINE WORSHIP
Sunday Morning Worship @ 9:00 a.m. in the sanctuary
Check our Website @ OssianUMC.org for link to online service.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
MOUNT CALVARY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.mtcfw.org
1819 Reservation Drive
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-4121
Worship Times:
All Year
Saturday 5:00p
Sunday 8:00a
Sunday 10:45a
Sunday 9:30-10:30a
Bible Study for Grades K-5
Preschool Sunday School
Youth Bible Study
Adult Bible Study
. . .
CHILD CARE & PRESCHOOL
When: Open 6-6, Monday through Friday
Where: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Dr. 46819
Add’l: Infants through age 5. Before/After School Care.
Contact: 747-4121 x1
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
ST. THERESE
CATHOLIC CHURCH
www.StThereseFW.org
2304 Lower Huntington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-9139
Office Hours:
Mon. – Fri. 8a – 3p
Mass Times:
Sunday: 8am & 11am
Weekdays: T, Th 5:30 p.m.
W, F 8:30 a.m.
Saturday: 5:15 p.m.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
PEACE EVANGELICAL
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.PeaceLutheranfw.org
4900 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46807
(260) 744-3869
Worship Times:
Sun. 9a
Wed. 6:30p
Bible Class
Sun. 10:30a
. . .
Peace Rummage and Bake Sale postponed until further notice.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
CALVARY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
calvaryum.church
6301 Winchester Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-9218
Sunday Worship:
Worship Service 9:30a
Coffee & Conversation 10:30a
Sunday School 10:40a
Lighthouse Worship 10:45a
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
