November 6, 2020 – Local Ads

Captivating New Duplexes Available Soon!

These luxurious new duplexes are on Tyrone Rd. 46809. They are in the Sandpoint Rd/Ardmore Rd vicinity. Accepting application now! Don’t miss the chance to be the first person to occupy these brand new homes!

– Single Story Duplexes With a Private Attached Garage

– 3 bed/2 bath

– Gently Secluded in a Cul-di-sac

– Landscaping provided year round

– 1300 sq ft

Go to Propxllc.com to apply online

Call 260-747-3939 for any questions

_________________

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

_________________

_________________

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

_________________

SCHOOL BUS DRIVERS NEEDED

Full-time and part-time bus drivers are needed now! Pay starts at $18.50 per hour, full-time includes benefits. Candidates must have a current CDL or be able to get their CDL with our paid training program. Drivers will provide transportation to and from school, to field trips and after school events. For more information, contact our Transportation Director, Andre Goodwell, at 260-456-1261 x3005 or agoodwell@bishopluers.org

_________________

CHRISTKINDLMARKT

at Park Edelweiss, Saturday, November 14, from 9:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. at 3355 Elmhurst Drive. Many new vendors in two story clubhouse. Bratwurst luncheon, German delicacies. Masks required. Contact: 260-444-3634

_________________

ESTATE SALE

Nov. 6-7, from 9am-5pm. 8014 Delcon Dr. 1965 Corvair oak furniture, beds, cabinets, cookie jars, figurines, tools, mowers, freezer and much more!

_________________

CONSTRUCTION SPECIALIST

Complete Remodeling, Room Additions, Pole Barns, Garages, Roofing, Masonry, Concrete & Asphalt.

The J & R Company

Since 1975

Licensed & Insured

BBB Accredited

Greater Fort Wayne

www.jandrcompany.com

260-414-0510

_________________

DO YOU NEED HELP?

Business owners and entrepreneurs: Do you need money to get through this economic crisis? Apply here: apply. fundwise.com/gerberresources

_________________

FALL CLEANUP SERVICES

Total Estate Clean-up, All Types of Tree Works, Stump Grinding, Mowing & Hauling Services.

The J & R Company

Since 1975

Licensed & Insured

BBB Accredited

Greater Fort Wayne

www.jandrcompany.com

260-414-0510

_________________

NEWSPAPER DELIVERY POSITION AVAILABLE

The Waynedale News is looking for an energetic trustworthy individual to deliver newspapers to residences. The route currently available is 750 papers delivered every two weeks. This route is a walking route and will take around 7-8 hours to complete. This route is great for individuals who like to exercise or enjoy walking.

Jordan Cornwell

260-747-5529

The Waynedale News

2505 Lwr Huntington Rd. Fort Wayne, IN

_________________