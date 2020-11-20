November 20, 2020 – Local Ads

WALK TO BETHLEHEM

Walk to Bethlehem is a Free event presented with the help of friends of First Christian Church, 4800 S. Calhoun St. in Fort Wayne. This outside event will be Dec. 5 & 6, 2020 from 5:30 to 7:30pm. The walk features live scenes with live animals. Guides will lead you to scenes outside the church where you will be drawn into the wonderful story of Jesus’ birth. There will ONLY be outside scenes this year due to Covid-19 restrictions. We are requesting that you wear a mask. Groups will be observing social distancing. For more information call the church office at 260-744-3239 or email fccsec@frontier.com.

_________________

_________________

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

_________________

WAYNEDALE HAULING SERVICES

Here for all of your hauling and clean-up needs.

Thanks,

Mike

260-750-2830

_________________

SENIOR CAREGIVER AVAILABLE

Caregiver available to Seniors within their home. Excellent references and education. Call (260) 242 9506

_________________

LOCAL HONEY

Our honey is raw, local (from Fort Wayne & Waynedale Hives) and packed with pollen and nutrients from the area.

Honey is a great natural sweetener and sugar replacement.

It is also said to help with seasonal allergies.

Order Online At SouthwestHoney.com

_________________

CONSTRUCTION SPECIALIST

Complete Remodeling, Room Additions, Pole Barns, Garages, Roofing, Masonry, Concrete & Asphalt.

The J & R Company

Since 1975

Licensed & Insured

BBB Accredited

Greater Fort Wayne

www.jandrcompany.com

260-414-0510

_________________

FALL CLEANUP SERVICES

Total Estate Clean-up, All Types of Tree Works, Stump Grinding, Mowing & Hauling Services.

The J & R Company

Since 1975

Licensed & Insured

BBB Accredited

Greater Fort Wayne

www.jandrcompany.com

260-414-0510

_________________

SECURITY OFFICERS NEEDED

Full-time/ Part-time/ Temporary/ Holiday. Must be 18+, have reliable transportation. Flexible hours. Great for college students, retirees. $8.00-$9.00/ hour. Contact Dian at 260-747-7700 x107.

_________________

NEWSPAPER DELIVERY POSITION AVAILABLE

The Waynedale News is looking for an energetic trustworthy individual to deliver newspapers to residences. The route currently available is 750 papers delivered every two weeks. This route is a walking route and will take around 7-8 hours to complete. This route is great for individuals who like to exercise or enjoy walking.

Jordan Cornwell

260-747-5529

The Waynedale News

2505 Lwr Huntington Rd. Fort Wayne, IN

_________________

WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING

For professional cleaning.

Call today and ask for William.

260-438-9502

_________________

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

_________________