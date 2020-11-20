November 20, 2020 – Local Ads
WALK TO BETHLEHEM
Walk to Bethlehem is a Free event presented with the help of friends of First Christian Church, 4800 S. Calhoun St. in Fort Wayne. This outside event will be Dec. 5 & 6, 2020 from 5:30 to 7:30pm. The walk features live scenes with live animals. Guides will lead you to scenes outside the church where you will be drawn into the wonderful story of Jesus’ birth. There will ONLY be outside scenes this year due to Covid-19 restrictions. We are requesting that you wear a mask. Groups will be observing social distancing. For more information call the church office at 260-744-3239 or email fccsec@frontier.com.
_________________
_________________
HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
_________________
WAYNEDALE HAULING SERVICES
Here for all of your hauling and clean-up needs.
Thanks,
Mike
260-750-2830
_________________
SENIOR CAREGIVER AVAILABLE
Caregiver available to Seniors within their home. Excellent references and education. Call (260) 242 9506
_________________
LOCAL HONEY
Our honey is raw, local (from Fort Wayne & Waynedale Hives) and packed with pollen and nutrients from the area.
Honey is a great natural sweetener and sugar replacement.
It is also said to help with seasonal allergies.
Order Online At SouthwestHoney.com
_________________
CONSTRUCTION SPECIALIST
Complete Remodeling, Room Additions, Pole Barns, Garages, Roofing, Masonry, Concrete & Asphalt.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
_________________
FALL CLEANUP SERVICES
Total Estate Clean-up, All Types of Tree Works, Stump Grinding, Mowing & Hauling Services.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
_________________
SECURITY OFFICERS NEEDED
Full-time/ Part-time/ Temporary/ Holiday. Must be 18+, have reliable transportation. Flexible hours. Great for college students, retirees. $8.00-$9.00/ hour. Contact Dian at 260-747-7700 x107.
_________________
NEWSPAPER DELIVERY POSITION AVAILABLE
The Waynedale News is looking for an energetic trustworthy individual to deliver newspapers to residences. The route currently available is 750 papers delivered every two weeks. This route is a walking route and will take around 7-8 hours to complete. This route is great for individuals who like to exercise or enjoy walking.
Jordan Cornwell
260-747-5529
The Waynedale News
2505 Lwr Huntington Rd. Fort Wayne, IN
_________________
WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning.
Call today and ask for William.
260-438-9502
_________________
HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
_________________
