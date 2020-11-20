FREE GRAB & GO THANKSGIVING MEAL

The FWCS Career Academy Culinary Arts program will celebrate Thanksgiving by offering a free grab and go dinner from 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at the Bill C. Anthis Center, 1200 S. Barr St. Dinner is open to anyone interested in attending. Masks and social distancing are required while picking up meals.

This is the second year students are celebrating the holiday with the Give Back Thanksgiving event. The meals will include turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole and dessert. Culinary Arts students will prepare the meals in advance, and former students will volunteer their time to serve the meals.

With nearly 30,000 students, Fort Wayne Community Schools is one of the largest school districts in Indiana. FWCS proudly allows families to choose any of its 50 schools through its successful school-choice program creating diversity in each school, including some with more than 75 languages spoken. FWCS offers seven magnet schools focusing on areas such as science and math, communication, fine arts or Montessori at the elementary and middle school level. In high school, students can choose from the prestigious International Baccalaureate program, Project Lead the Way or New Tech Academy as well as other rigorous academic and specialty training programs.