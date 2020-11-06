AIRPORT COMPLETES MAJOR LAND SALE FOR AMAZON WAREHOUSE

The Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority (FWACAA) has completed the sale of approximately 137.93 acres of land to IXD Fort Wayne, LLC and Indianapolis based Ambrose Property Group. The land is being developed into a brand new, $60 million, 629,186 square foot facility for Amazon.The site of Amazon’s newest warehouse is located on Airport Expressway between Smith Road and Coverdale Road, right across the way from Franklin Electric.

“The Airport Authority is committed to supporting the economic growth in our region, and we are excited to see Amazon position themselves near Fort Wayne International Airport – strengthening our position as the logistics hub of Northeast Indiana,” said Barry Sturges, Airport Authority Board President.

Amazon has been consistently recognized worldwide for their commitment to customer service and employee satisfaction, including; first place in the 2020 American Customer Satisfaction Index, Forbes Second Best Employer in the World, Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2019-2020, as well as receiving a perfect score in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation Corporate Equality Index from 2018-2020. More of Amazon’s accolades can be found here: www.aboutamazon.com/our-company/select-awards-and-recognition.

On top of Amazon’s $15 company-wide minimum wage, the company also offers industry-leading benefits to all full-time employees which include; comprehensive healthcare from date of hire, 401(k), and career-assistance programs utilizing their Career Choice program which pre-pays 95% of tuition for courses in high-demand fields. Since the Career Choice program’s launch four years ago, over 16,000 employees in 10 countries have pursued degrees in game design, visual communications, nursing, IT, and radiology – just to name a few.

“Allen County is excited and honored to have a leading name such as Amazon locate here in Fort Wayne. Our involvement with the developers to meet their needs proves that Allen County can offer prospective businesses the kind of workforce, infrastructure, and location that is able to compete with any community in the country. We look forward to working with Amazon and seeing the tremendous economic benefits and employment opportunities this project will bring.” The Allen County Board of Commissioners said in a statement.

The future Amazon site was assembled by the Airport Authority over a number of years in order to protect the Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) released the land for non-aeronautical development with restrictive covenants designed to ensure airport compatible use of the site.

“This is exactly the type of project that we worked to attract to the Airport district while protecting FWA’s operations,” said Scott Hinderman, Executive Director of Airports. “This allows the property to be put on the tax role and contribute to the economic strength of the community. Airport Authority staff and Greater Fort Wayne Inc worked closely with Ambrose Property Group to bring this project to fruition. There are many players in this project, but I would like to thank the Airport Authority Board Members for their leadership, vision and support for this development.”

FCL Builders was selected by Ambrose Property Group as General Contractor for the project. FCL Builders is known for constructing e-commerce, warehouse, cold storage, food storage, and manufacturing facilities. Founded in 1976, FCL Builders has grown from the industry leader in the Midwest, to serving its customers throughout the United States with offices located in Chicago, Kenosha, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Baltimore, Philadelphia, and Irvine.