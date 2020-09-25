MAKE IT YOUR OWN MURAL FEST LAUNCHES PHOTO CONTEST

From familiar scenic landscapes to depictions of native wildlife, artists installed large-scale murals as part of Make It Your Own Mural Fest, in each of Northeast Indiana’s 11 counties. Murals were completed around Friday, Sept. 18.

On Friday, Sept. 18, organizers launched the Make It Your Own Mural Fest photo contest. Individuals are encouraged to participate by taking a photo with any of the 11 Make It Your Own Murals located throughout Northeast Indiana and share the photo on Facebook or Instagram with three hashtags by Sunday, Oct. 18. Those who participate by using the hashtags #MakeItYourOwnNEI #NEIpride #yes are automatically entered to win one of five prize packages totaling over $2,500 in regional prizes.

Kate Virag, vice president of marketing and strategic communications at the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership, said the Make It Your Own brand was created to connect future and current talent with Northeast Indiana’s unique story and celebrate the region’s outstanding quality of life.

“The photo contest is a great way for residents and visitors to connect with Northeast Indiana’s 11 counties and enjoy regional amenities. We are asking individuals to travel around Northeast Indiana to visit the murals then stop for lunch or dinner and visit local businesses to shop,” said Virag.

Media sponsor WPTA also launched a livestream video of the mural installations in Allen County and DeKalb County. Partners in Noble County launched a YouTube video of the mural installation as well.

Mural Fest featured participation from 12 aspiring artists as part of the Mentorship Program. The Mentorship Program provides hands-on learning and valuable experience installing a large-scale mural project. From preparing materials to installation, the mentees help their assigned artists with the mural installation.

Small artist Meet and Greet Events are happening throughout the region, and more information can be found on the Mural Fest website. All events require social distancing, masks and other COVID-19 safety best practices.

The Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership, in collaboration with Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne, Inc., launched the regional mural festival concept, which is the first of its kind in the state. Mural Fest is an innovative, creative activation of the Make It Your Own brand intended to enhance the region’s efforts to drive talent attraction, talent retention and tourism by investing in quality of place assets and public art.

Make It Your Own Mural Fest is supported through sponsorships or grants from 3Rivers Federal Credit Union, Ruoff Mortgage, Ambassador Enterprises, Flagstar Bank, NIPSCO and the NiSource Foundation, Farmers & Merchants State Bank, Cole Foundation, Fort Wayne Public Art Commission through the City of Fort Wayne, Canterbury School, Avangrid Foundation, MacAllister Rentals, Hagerman Construction, Fort Wayne’s Downtown Improvement District and media sponsor WPTA. Activities are also made possible in part by Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne, Inc. and the Indiana Arts Commission, which receives support from the State of Indiana and the National Endowment for the Arts.

To learn more, visit the website at www.NEIMuralFestival.com.