GETTING COMMUNITY MOVING TO SUPPORT PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES

September has been crowned the month to move through a new Turnstone event that encourages supporters and community members to move 100 miles throughout the month. Funds raised from Turnstone’s inaugural “Push, Paddle or Pedal” challenge event will directly support local children and adults with disabilities access services and programs that support a healthy quality of life.

Participants may register and begin logging their activity through September 30, 2020. Miles may be counted in any activity indoor or outdoor that tracks distance including, walking, running, biking, canoeing, adaptive biking, and more. Event participants may also choose to raise additional funds by asking family and friends to donate in support of their ongoing commitment to the challenge.

“Staying active is an important choice for anyone’s mental and physical health. The benefits are enormous,” said Rena Shown, Turnstone’s Chief Development Officer. “We wanted to create an opportunity that could provide added motivation for people to get moving with social distance-friendly activities, while also making a difference in the lives of people with disabilities.”

Participants with and without disabilities are encouraged to join with others to make the most of the 100-mile challenge.

Turnstone’s “Push, Paddle or Pedal” event brings everyone in the community together with a common commitment to living our healthiest lives and achieving our highest potential, despite the many challenges we are all facing today.

The registration fee for an individual is $25. Each $25 registration fee includes a t-shirt and celebration token for a free beverage of choice at Hop River Brewing Company! More information will be shared about a socially-distanced, post-event celebration that will be hosted in coordination with Hop River Brewing Company to recognize the accomplishments of all participants during Turnstone’s Push Paddle or Pedal challenge.